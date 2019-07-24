COLUMBIA CITY — An Indianapolis man charged with two felonies and three misdemeanors after a traffic stop in Whitley County last October accepted a plea agreement Monday, July 15, in Whitley Circuit Court.
Darryl Austin Jr., 21 at the time of the arrest, was charged with possession of cocaine and operating a vehicle while intoxicated with someone under age 18 in the car, both felonies.
He also was charged with three misdemeanors including possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and operating a vehicle with a scheduled I or II controlled substance in the body.
Under terms of a plea agreement, all charges were dismissed except for driving under the influence with someone under 18 in the car. Elliott tested positive for having marijuana in his system.
“I promise it won’t happen again,”Austin told Judge Matthew Rentschler.
The judge noted that Austin “jumped over misdemeanors right to a felony.”
He added, “The young people in this car were in just as much jeopardy as you were.”
Austin was sentenced to time served. “You can go home today,” Rentschler said. He also must pay for court costs, attend drug and alcohol classes, and will be on probation. His driver’s license will be suspended for 90 days.
“I don’t want to see you again,” Rentschler said.
At a pretrial conference on Monday, July 15, a trial date was set for Roger W. Rose Jr. He faces four felony counts in Whitley County: battery by means of a deadly weapon; intimidation where defendant draws or uses a deadly weapon; strangulation; and pointing a firearm at another.
His two-day jury trial is set for Oct. 24-25.
