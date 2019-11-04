CHURUBUSCO – There is more than just a fried fish dinner on the menu this Friday at the American Legion Post. The opportunity to help a local agency that works with children is the daily special.
The fundraiser benefits Ride with Faith, a local agency founded in 2008 that works with at risk children and families. Using horses as part of the therapy, RWF is continuing to make a difference in many families who live in the community.
As director, Pamela Connelly-Castle explained: “We started operating to reach out to the most at risk youth in our area. The program is designed to help keep families together and youth in the community in school.”
That mission is accomplished, she said, with “a team of people, professional, friends and family, who will ‘wrap around’ them to help to build on the strengths the youth and family have”
Proceeds from the Friday, Nov. 8, Fish Fry will go towards helping Ride with Faith continue to serve the families and children of the community. The benefit begins at 11 a.m. and continues until the fish and tenderloins are gone. Prices range from $5 for a fish sandwich to $9 for a fish dinner that includes applesauce and fries and an all fish selection for $15. The prices for the tenderloin is $6 for the sandwich and $7.50 for the basket. The American Legion Post is located at 115 S. Main St., Churubusco.
The families and youth that Ride with Faith serve are referred to the organization from mental health facilities in the communities. “Others can participate privately if they choose,” Connelly-Castle said.
According to the organizations website, services are provided to at-risk, disadvantaged, troubled, or those who have suffered trauma. “The objective is to provide an alternative outlet for those who may be struggling with emotional, mental or some minor physical issues. This is a place where they can learn real life activities, outside of the structured indoor environment, without the pressure of peers,” states the website’s “About” page.
This is accomplished through equine therapy, an accredited program that involves the interaction of humans with horses to accomplish goals and build skills and confidence. This is outlined on the organization’s website: “Depending on the disability, research has shown the benefits of horseback riding include self-confidence through enhanced self-image, improved learning, concentration, spatial awareness and motivation to set and achieve goals. Riders also benefit emotionally, through the unique bonds they form with their horses and our incredibly dedicated staff. And, perhaps most important, is that riding a horse is fun! A strong sense of responsibility develops as the rider learns to take part in the care of the horses and equipment.
“Additional benefits of therapy riding classes include: strengthening cognitive and sequential thinking, problem solving, confidence and self-esteem building, exposure to positive role models and mentors, and movement toward achieving individual goals set by schools and therapists.”
According to Connelly-Castle, the program also “provides an opportunity to explore what the equine industry is all about and learn what horses have to teach us about patience, love, commitment, understanding, communication, responsibility, and accountability. All of these skills are essential to having a productive and contented adult life by building confidence and self-efficacy.”
For those seeking services with Ride with Faith, the first step is an off-site meeting.
“We engage them in what they want to accomplish and how we can help them build on their strengths,” Connelly-Castle said. “They are allowed to ask questions, visit the farm and take time to discuss if this is something they want to participate in.”
The organization is working on putting together a scholarship fund, and donations toward this effort are appreciated. People can donate through the website www.ridewithfaith.org or mailing a check to the organization. All funds donated are tax deductible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.