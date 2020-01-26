CHURUBUSCO — Athletes using the Churubusco Jr./Sr. High School track after this summer will benefit from a better quality running surface.
The Smith-Green Community Schools Board of Education unanimously approved an additional $12,146 to Niblock Excavating and $4,685 to Leslie Coatings to resurface the long jump and pole vault areas, as well as to replace the stone in front of the visitor bleachers area and on the north end with asphalt. The additional work will also extend the staging and starting areas.
The board initially approved the replacement of the track surface at a total cost of $143,229 at its November meeting.
Business Manager Jodi Royer noted that the additional quotes came after discussion with track coach Zach Dock and a contractor, and in response to questions from the board.
“We were walking around the track, and [the contractor] was noting some of the areas that he had concerns for future wear and tear on the track” Royer said. “All the stone that we have, on both the visitor side and the home side, and then that bank of stones on the north side of the track.
“We talked about those, and I asked him to give us an additional quote for doing those areas.”
The stone areas, she said, will only get new asphalt rather than asphalt and the rubber coating.
“The removal of stone in front of the home bleachers is just another whole project on its own,” Royer added.
She noted that there are drainage issues near the concession stand, and that the posts for the chain link fence are cemented in place, and that the contractor said it would be better to do all of that work at the same time.
The new long jump and pole vault areas will add a feature to improve safety and efficiency: a two-way approach.
“The two-way long-jump is something that a lot of schools have started to do,” Royer said. “That seems to be an event where there’s a lot of kids and it just takes a long time to get that event completed.”
The additional cost of materials for the project will be partially offset by savings on labor, as the contractors can use a machine to lay the asphalt for the wider surface.
“A lot of schools have gone to the dual runway for the pole vault as well,” Royer said. “The benefit of this is, the athletes will not have to run into the wind.”
Board member Luke Gross, a former pole vaulter, said he appreciated the increased safety of this approach.
The funds will come from existing bond money. Royer said that the district “should be left with a little more than $65,000” in bond money when current projects finish up.
Gross also commented on the process of asking the board for funding.
“I’d like to see us do a better job on these things in the future, especially coming back asking for money,” he said.
“It doesn’t look really good when we come back a second time on these types of projects in particular, that a lot of people see as more of a choice.”
Also at last week’s meeting, the board unanimously approved a resolution allowing Royer to transfer funds from the district’s education fund to its operations fund monthly as needed.
Per state law, the total transfers may not exceed the lesser of $1,162,043 or 15% of the education fund’s 2020 calendar year revenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.