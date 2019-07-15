June 30
0918 Assist CCPD in contacting a female at a residence on Indiana Avenue.
1240 Saw subject driving who had no license. Talked to him about it. He said he had been too lazy to go take test. Gave him a warning and told him to go take the test.
1310 Female in with paperwork reference a case Officer Garry Jones is working. Made copies of paperwork for him.
1751 Custody dispute on McCoy Drive. Civil matter.
1833 911 hang up on Woodland. No problem.
2220 Bank detail.
July 1
0705 Back at Blue River Apartments reference to male tenants that can’t get along. Spoke to both.
0815 Town employee saw a small grey car driving slowly around town hall filming building and equipment. Unable to locate.
1015 Paperwork to town hall.
1100 Female on station for a permit. Put info in Marshall Engle’s office.
2220 Bank detail.
July 2
0800 Crash report completed and sent.
1215 Calling party advises of a white Ford pickup truck cruising the neighborhood very slowly. She said it has happened several times, she didn’t call. Advised her to call the next time it happens.
2230 Bank detail.
July 3
0030 Transmitted reports.
1500 Report of one subject destroying another’s handgun permit. Spoke with subjects and reimbursement will be made.
July 4
0115 Noise complaint on Windsor Drive. Small party going on told them to keep the noise down.
0600 Report of a dead deer in the road on CR 900E. Removed it and contacted County Highway.
0710 Two males walking on Blue Lake Road trying to flag cars down. Unable to locate.
0730 Disturbance at lot 5 Timberlane. Turned out to be the two from earlier. One had a warrant out of Allen County. Whitley County Sheriff’s Department handled it.
1939 Assist WCSD at a fight in Shady Grove involving two brothers.
2051 Reckless driver Southbound U.S. 33 from CR 550E yellow Jeep. Stopped and talked to subject. He said he was late for work. Denied the actions reported. Said he only passed one car.
July 5
0230 Assist medics on Windsor Drive, diabetic issue.
0800 While driving through Threshers I was approached by a subject and advised of a female driving too fast in a small silver car on Turtle Run.
0900 Approached by a subject in front of Tomlinson’s about a situation that happened in Ohio. Told him to contact Ohio State Police.
0949 VIN check.
1054 Subject on station about a child custody issue. Just wanted a report.
1147 Assisting Allen County reference a stolen Apple Watch.
1455 Subject turned in a driver’s license that he found.
1510 Fingerprints for employment.
1659 Welfare check on Circle Drive, female is with her daughter.
2029 Assist at a capsized boat on CR 700N. Base rescued all.
2300 Lassus detail.
July 6
0744 Verbal warning for speed at U.S. 33 and Circle Drive.
July 7
1612 Lockout at East Of Chicago.
1912 Reckless driver hit a sign, driving on the rim Northbound U.S. 33 from town. WCSD followed tracks to 9125 E. CR 375N arrested driver for OWI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.