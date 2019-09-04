ALBION — Michele Bricker, Noble County Treasurer, recently announced a Noble County Tax Sale is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 18 at 10 a.m.
The tax sale will begin promptly at 10 a.m. and will be held in the Dekko Meeting Room at the Noble County Office Complex – South, 2090 N. SR 9, Albion.
Real estate properties become eligible for tax sale when they are three or more installments behind.
If your property is listed for tax sale, you must pay your total delinquency in the Noble County Treasurer’s Office prior to the tax sale and that payment must be by cash or certified funds to have your property removed from the sale.Your cash or certified payment should be received on or before October 17, 2019.
Bidders are encouraged to pre-register for the tax sale and may do so by going online at sriservices.com. Please bring your registration form and W9 form with you the morning of the tax sale. You will be able to print these forms from the registration web site.
Bidders may also register the morning of the sale. All bidders should arrive at least 30 minutes before the beginning of the sale to be assured they will receive a bid number before the start of the sale.
If you have any questions, contact the Noble County Treasurer’s Office at 260-636-2644.
