FORT WAYNE — Delbert (“Del”) Elias Hartman, 95, formerly of Merriam, Indiana, and later of Fort Wayne, Indiana, passed away on Oct. 8, 2019, at Parkway Village Health Community in Little Rock, Arkansas.
Survivors include his sons, Craig (Jan O'Brien) Hartman, of San Francisco, California, and Kevin (Paula) Hartman, of Little Rock, Arkansas; grandchildren, Shaun (Kristin) Hartman, Joshua (Jennifer) Hartman, Christa (Justin) Adams, Travis and Kelsey Hartman; and six great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents and his wife, Agnes, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Luther and Owen.
Services were held on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Blackhawk Ministries, with calling one hour prior to the service.
Burial was at Christian Chapel Cemetery, Merriam.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Missions Fund of Blackhawk Ministries.
Online notes and condolences may be sent to the family at www.sheetsandchilds.com.
