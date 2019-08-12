CHURUBUSCO — Churubusco has the biggest girls golf team in the area with a lot of experience to go along with it. The Eagles want to grow into contending for a conference championship and a regional berth this season.
Churubusco began a busy early stretch to its season last week. It finished 11th in the challenging Homestead Invitational on Aug. 5, shooting 447 at Chestnut Hills in Fort Wayne. The tournament included many strong teams in players. The host Spartans won with 292, and Penn was second with 330. Homestead finished fourth in last year’s Indiana High School Athletic Association State Finals at Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel.
The Eagles had four competitions last week, two 18-hole tournaments and two nine-hole matches. They have four nine-hole matches this week. They play at South Shore in Syracuse against Wawasee, Whitko and host West Noble today, then play Northeast Corner Conference rival Prairie Heights on Thursday on the Panthers’ home course at Cedar Lake in Howe. Churubusco ends a stretch of playing four matches in as many days on Friday at Columbia City.
Churubusco’s Eagles were fourth in the NECC Tournament last season at Zollner Golf Course in Angola, then sixth in the East Noble Sectional at Cobblestone.
The upper tier of the sectional is getting stronger, led by Northridge, Concord, Carroll and Columbia City.
The NECC has some solid individuals, like West Noble’s Hannah Godfrey, Angola’s Teryn Stanley and Lakeland’s Madison Keil. But the conference does have teams deep in quality players. The Hornets, the three-time reigning regular season and tournament champions, are best equipped to lead the league again with three starters returning from last season and a few girls with a lot of junior varsity experience over the past couple of seasons.
Churubusco has decent depth as well with seniors Terra Mayer and Kenzi Tonkel and junior Molly Geiger back as varsity starters. Geiger is much improved from last season after getting lessons and playing in tournaments during the summer.
Mayer earned KPC Media Group All-Area honors last season.
Coach: Elizabeth Gould, 5th season
Churubusco had nine freshmen girls playing golf in 2016. Possibly as many as five of them still remain, and it creates a family atmosphere within the team.
“They have been our heart and soul for awhile,” fifth-year Eagle coach Elizabeth Gould said of her seniors.
Churubusco has 11 girls playing golf. Gould gives a lot of credit to assistant coach Steph Bowers, a teacher at Churubusco Junior High who was Garrett’s first girls golf coach in 2017. Bowers was an assistant coach for the Eagles when girls golf began at the school before briefly stepping away to help the Railroaders get started with girls golf.
“We push them to become better, but we also want them to foster a love for the sport,” Gould said. “They do not think they need to do it now. They can do it forever.”
The Eagles understand they need to grow in the mental game to be better in 2019.
“We need to focus on our shot and not worry about the last shot,” Tonkel said.
On Saturday at Lake James Golf Club in Angola, Churubusco was third in the Fremont Fall Classic with 428. Angola won with 391, and Fremont was second with 410.
Breanna Lehman led Churubusco with 103. The Eagles also had 104 from Tonkel, 107 from Geiger, 114 from Kaitlynn Shull and 136 from Audrey Huelsenbeck.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.