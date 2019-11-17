Winter arrived in full last week, and we’re back to more Autumn-like weather this week. As I surveyed the snowy scene in my own backyard, it occurred to me that a few points of winter interest would be a welcome addition to my own landscape. What about you?
Do you look upon that white winter wonderland of your own and wish for a little more color? Do you believe wildlife could use a snack from your backyard, or shelter from the wind? Take some time to survey your own winter landscape and imagine what plants could be added to achieve your goals.
After looking and imagining what could be, the next step is to do some research into plants that will achieve your goals. Target planting these trees or shrubs next spring.
As you do your research, you may be surprised that some of the plants you have been considering are invasive plants you should avoid. Go to https://ag.purdue.edu/reportinvasive/ as part of your research, and search under “Species Information.” Another good place to look is the Indiana Department of Natural Resources website.
After finding a specie or a number of species you like, search further to see what advantages or disadvantages they offer. Does it accomplish your improvement goals? What are common insect pests or diseases? Is the plant suitable for the site in your landscape? Consider your soil type and pH, topography (is it typically wet or dry), does it prefer full sun or shade, and other factors.
Maybe your goal is just more green color, which could be achieved by adding evergreen trees or shrubs. Homeowners can choose from traditional evergreen trees with needles, like pine, spruce, fir, and others. There are also evergreen shrubs with needles, like arborvitae, junipers, mugo pine and yews. Broadleaf evergreen shrubs may include boxwood, holly, or rhododendron. Evergreen trees and shrubs benefit wildlife by offering cover, especially for birds. Note also that boxwood blight is a new disease we’re dealing with and on the lookout for in Indiana.
Some shrubs, like red-osier dogwood and bloodtwig dogwood offer red or yellow-green stems that can add winter interest.
Common ninebark offers interesting exfoliating or peeling bark when mature. If you have a wet spot in your landscape, a river birch tree is also one that offers peeling bark. Kentucky viburnum and paperbark maple shrubs each have peeling bark. American beech (tree) and serviceberry (shrub) each have smooth gray bark that easily contrasts with snow.
If you haven’t experimented with ornamental grasses, leaving these grasses through the winter can add an interesting “texture” to your winter landscape. Look into northern sea oats, switchgrass, miscanthus or feather reed grass.
There is a balance in attracting wildlife to your yard. Some wildlife can become pests, while others may just need a temporary home or dry or fleshy fruit for nourishment.
Tall shrubs or small trees that are attractive and offer some wildlife benefits include flowering dogwood, flowering crabapples, highbush cranberry, hawthorns, and domestic fruit trees. Shorter shrubs that provide fruit for wildlife, and winter color, include the shrub dogwoods (Cornus spp.), viburnums, chokeberry, bayberry and elderberry.
Of course, some animals really like nuts. Consider oaks, hickories, or beech trees. Black walnut is also an option, but many find navigating mowers through fallen nuts a real pain in the neck.
Whatever your overall goals, make a winter project out of researching potential new trees or shrubs for your home landscape. Perhaps next winter will offer some new features to your backyard vista.
For more information, access Purdue Extension publication entitled, “Putting a Little Wildlife in Your Backyard this Spring,” at www.edustore.purdue.edu.
