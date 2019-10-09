CHURUBUSCO — Larry Russell, 66, of Churubusco, Indiana, passed away on Oct. 7, 2019, at Presence Sacred Heart Home in Avilla.
He was born in Peoria, Illinois, on Sept. 28, 1953, to Ernie and Hattie (Wylie) Russell. They preceded him in death.
Larry spent his formative years in Churubusco, graduating from Churubusco High School in 1971.
He worked at Lincoln Food Services in the R & D for 30 years, retiring in 2012.
Larry is survived by his two sons, Adam (Aimee Bengs) Russell, and Ben Russell; his daughters, Sarah Russell; a brother, Bill (Gale) Russell; a sister, Linda (Louis) Shelton-Bills; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Ray Howell and James Russell.
Memorial services will take place at Sheets & Childs Funeral Home on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at 8 p.m.
Family will receive friends on Monday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to Riley Hospital for Children.
Online note to the family at www.sheetsandchilds.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.