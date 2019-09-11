Happy birthday today to Keith Wyss, Tom Martin, Coutrney Egolf, Cathy Egolf, Paul Lee Geiger, Ryan Osbun and Averi Smith; and tomorrow to Joel Weaver and Clara Mitchell; to Hope Tackett, Chuck Mathieu and David McBride on the 14th; Len Lampe, Haylee Miller, Steven and Ashley Keister, J.R. Ford and Bryan Martin on the 15th; Kay Lawrence on the 16th; Pierre Longardner on the 17th; Cheryl Guiff, Kalie Sade, Nancy Ford and Benjamin Wheaton on the 18th.
Happy anniversary to Elaine and Richard Gilbert on the 15th; Ron and Natalie Steffen on the 17th; and Matt and Heather Noyes on the 18th.
Other reasons to celebrate this week include Chocolate Milkshake Day today, tomorrow is Peanut Day, Eat-A-Hoagie Day is the 14th, Double Cheeseburger Day is the 15th, Cinnamon Raisin Bread Day is the 16th, Apple Dumpling Day is the 17th and Cheeseburger Day is the 18th.
Time goes by so fast — take a moment to let others know how much they mean to you.
It’s never too late to appreciate the many things (and people) that make our lives so valuable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.