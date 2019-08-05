Happy belated birthday to Sue Bennet on the 3rd; Jesse Sade, Karen Rehrer and Bethany Parish on the 4th; Carrie Barcus, Jeffery Fletcher and Travis Osbun on the 5th; and Sean Barcus on the 6th.
Happy belated anniversary August 2 to Herb and Sandy Gaff and Cory and Darlen Hauser; and to Ron and Nikki Deck on the 3rd; Darrin and Kelly Geiger and Jeff and Tracy Lenwell on the 4th; and Tim and Kris Brown on the 6th.
Other reasons to celebrate last week included Girlfriends Day on the 1st, the 2nd was Coloring Book Day, Sister’s Day was the 3rd, Coast Guard Day was the 4th, Underwear Day was the 5th, Wiggle Your Toes Day was the 6th and Purple Heart Day was the 7th.
August is Water Quality Month, Peach Month and Golf Month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.