CHURUBUSCO — Jacqueline M. McConnell, 67, of Churubusco, Indiana, passed away on Oct. 11, 2019, at her home.
She was born at McCray Hospital in Kendallville, Indiana, on Aug. 18, 1952, to Jack and Rosemary (Kocher) McConnell. They preceded her in death.
She spent her formative years in Noble County, graduating from Churubusco High School. She then graduated from St. Joe Nursing School.
Jackie worked as an RN for 47 years in the ER, ICU or in home healthcare, retiring in August 2017.
She enjoyed horses and enjoyed sharing them with her children and grandchildren. She also liked poetry, Native American and American History.
Jackie is survived by her four children, Jason (Lisa) Hall, David (Crystal) Hall, Andrew (Marjorie Sproat) Hall, and Marcy (Steve) Groulik; four brothers, David (Karen) McConnell, Rick (Rhonda) McConnell, Jerry (Carol) McConnell, and Joel (Collette) McConnell; two sisters, Joannie Schnellbach and Jill (Gary) Bontrager; and 12 grandchildren.
Services will take place at Sheets & Childs Funeral Home on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at 7 p.m.
Family will receive friends on Friday from 2-7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to Riley Hospital for Children.
Online notes may be sent to the family at www.sheetsandchilds.com.
