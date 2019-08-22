One year ago
Due to one officer cutting back his hours, the Churubusco Police Department requested the Town Council hire an additional part-time officer to fill gaps in the schedule. The council unanimously approved that request, hiring A.J. Westerman, a deputy with the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department.
Representatives for the annual Jeep Jam, hosted by Wings Etc. in Columbia City, presented a check for $1,800 to go toward the Columbia City Police K-9 program.
Churubusco shut out Whitko in the football season opener, 28-0.
Brooklyn Kelley and Blaire Foote were chosen by the American Legion Auxiliary to attend the 75th annual session of Hoosier Girls State at the campus of Trine University in Angola.
10 years ago
Smith-Green Community Schools advertised a $9.3 million budget.
The Lighthouse (Whitley County’s homeless shelter) was looking for reservations from crafters for its annual Holiday Bazaar.
David and Ruth Ann Figgins celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.
Nathan and Melanie Killworth celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary.
Churubusco resident Anne Creech was the lucky winner of one of 10 $500 Meijer gift cards that were given away by the American Red Cross and Meijer in an attempt to boost the summer blood supply.
15 years ago
Two mobile homes were completely destroyed in what was believed to be an electrical fire that erupted at Rapp’s Campground at Blue Lake.
The dental group of Gilliom, Zollinger and Hladin was named Partner of the Year by the Business Education Community of Churubusco.
Roy Pontzius and Bob Egolf, both of Whitley County, received the River Friendly Farmer Award from the state of Indiana.
Greg and Jeanine Childs celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary.
Nine new teachers joined Smith-Green Community Schools: Douglas Flis, Jennifer Markley, Trina Leffers, Erin Chapman, Susan Griffey, Amy Bianski, Shanna Fleetwood, Stephanie Kromer and Sandra Myers.
25 years ago
Dr. Suellen Reed, the Indiana Superintendent of Public Instruction, arrived at Smith-Green Schools to address the faculty and administration.
Contractors were drilling for soil samples on the proposed site of the new McDonald’s Restaurant in Churubusco.
The Churubusco Bureau of Motor Vehicles was moving to a new location at 118 Main St. It was located on Washington Street. The building was owned by Dick Parish of Parish Pride Convenience Stores.
Mr. and Mrs. David Tuttle announced the engagement of their daughter, Melissa Jo, to Kris William Bair, son of Keith and Deidre Bair.
45 years ago
Robert Wilfong, president of Chemical Engineering Corporation of Churubusco, was elected to the Board of Governors of the Water Quality Association, based out of Chicago.
Jim Myers, executive vice-president, cashier and director of the Farmers and Merchants Bank of LaOtto, was awarded a diploma from the Graduate School of Banking at the University of Wisconsin.
Smith-Green Community Schools announced its policy on free lunches for children unable to pay for meals based on the following eligibility, based on the number of people in the family and total income: One, $2,910; two, $3,830; three, $4,740; five, $6,480; and six, $7,310.
The first day of school was set for Aug. 27.
Mr. and Mrs. Robert Harris announced the birth of a daughter, Lynn Rose.
Churubusco Super Dollar was selling turkeys for 39 cents a pound, butter for 59 cents a pound, a three-pound can of coffee for $2.79, a pint of blueberries for 59 cents and two pounds of fresh green cabbage for 20 cents.
