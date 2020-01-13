WHITLEY COUNTY — Honor the special person in your life and provide a free mammogram to a woman in need. The Whitley County Giving Circle for Women’s Health, a component fund of the Community Foundation of Whitley County, is once again offering Valentines for Life.
This year, your Valentines can be true gifts from the heart that make a lasting difference. When you send Valentines for Life, to the special people on your list, you will help provide free mammograms for local women who cannot afford and would not otherwise receive this critical cancer screening.
Members of the Whitley County Giving Circle for Women’s Health know the key to surviving breast cancer is early diagnosis and that mammograms are the best tools for early detection. In 2003, this knowledge led the group to start the Valentines for Life program which provides gift certificates for free mammograms to women in need. The program is in partnership with Parkview Whitley Hospital.
To fund the program, members of the Giving Circle came up with the creative idea to sell Valentines. Each year at this time, they promote the program through direct mailers and media exposure. “It’s a simple and inexpensive way to make a difference in a woman’s life,” said September McConnell, executive director of the Foundation. “The Valentines cost just $5 per person and we handle all the printing, mailing and personalization for the cards.”
McConnell said each card includes a special message letting the recipient know a donation was made to the mammogram program in their honor. In addition to selling the valentines, individuals can also make donations directly to the program through the Community Foundation.
Valentines may be purchased online by visiting the Community Foundation’s website at www.cfwhitley.org/giving-circle/ or by requesting a Valentine for Life form from the Foundation.
All proceeds benefit the free mammogram program and are tax-deductible. The deadline to submit your list of Valentine recipients is Wednesday, February 5, 2020.
If you or someone you know is unable to afford a cancer screening mammogram or if you would like more in information, contact the Community Foundation at 260-244-5224 or email carolwccf@gmail.com.
