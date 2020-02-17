Happy birthday today to Mildred Orwell, twins Madisen Ann and Alexandra Lee Lahr, and Emily Gordon Turla; tomorrow to Margaret Bolen, Suzy Gross, Cully Wall, Sueannn Brady and Pam McCoy; Dalton Kimes, Edna Goodyear, Jeremy Swartz, Ed Parker Jr. and Mary Ann Deck on the 22nd; Jessica Gaerte and Brianna McCard on the 23rd; Bob Sade, Gary Wright, Tori Schemm, Jamie Smith and Annie Skinner on the 24th; Dan Jasper on the 25th; and to Chris Coleman Jones, Joan Crance and Joan Herron on the 26th.
Other reasons to celebrate this week include Love Your Pet day today, tomorrow is Mother Language Day, Be Humble Day is the 22nd, Curling Is Cool Day is the 23rd, Tortilla Chip Day is the 24th, Chocolate Covered Nut Day is the 25th and Tell-A-Fairy-Tale Day is the 26th.
Truly listening is a lost art today. Most of us are caught up in just getting through the next “to do” list to hear all those things we will miss later. Sometimes what is really being said is missed altogether.
Listening happens with your ears and your heart. Let those you care about know it! The bonus will come back to you later, when you remember the smiles, laughs and hugs. Be safe out there!
