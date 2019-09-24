CHURUBUSCO — Churubusco’s girls golf team finished sixth at the East Noble Sectional at Cobblestone Golf Course on Saturday.
The Eagles posted a team score of 383.
Northridge won the sectional with a 340, followed by Concord at 345 and Columbia City with a 355. The top three teams advance to this weekend’s East Noble Regional at Noble Hawk Golf Course.
Carroll placed fourth, followed by Lakeland, Churubusco, East Noble, Fairfield, Prairie Heights, Goshen, West Noble, Westview and Jimtown.
Molly Geiger led the Eagles with an 89, followed by Makenzie Tonkel with a 95 and Breanna Lehman with a 99.
Brooke George scored a 100 and Kaitlynn Shull finished off the Eagles with a 115.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.