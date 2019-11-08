YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne recognized 26 local companies at its 11th Annual Workplace Wellness Awards on Oct. 23 at the Parkview Mirro Center.
Established in 2009, the YMCA Workplace Wellness Awards responded to local business needs to reduce medical spending, increase productivity and improve workforce well-being.
As part of the YMCA Corporate Wellness Program, employers are evaluated to assess a workplace’s physical environment, physical activity opportunities, health promotional efforts, healthy eating options and company policies. Companies are ranked along the workplace wellness continuum and recognized at the awards ceremony.
Fourteen companies earned the Platinum Level for a comprehensive approach to employee health that includes on-site programs and policies that support an ongoing healthy lifestyle. Those companies include Brightpoint, Brooks Construction Co., Inc., City of Columbia City, Fort Wayne Community Schools, Fort Wayne Metals, FWRadiology, Hylant, Indiana Tech, Micropulse Inc., Parkview Health, Raytheon, Regal Beloit, The DeHayes Group and the YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne.
Gold Level companies were recognized for workplace wellness programs that have shown visible results. Included in this group are: A Chance Re-employment Agency LLC, Carson LLP, Design Collaborative, Erin’s House for Grieving Children, Galecki Financial Management, Lutheran Life Villages, Mosaic Building Solutions, Paul Davis of Northeast Indiana, Physicians Health Plan and Sweetwater Sound Inc.
Fire Police City County Federal Credit Union and Saint Anne Communities earned the Silver Level for including regular opportunities for healthy lifestyle choices.
Six companies that demonstrated exceptional programs and environments were also honored in the following categories: Rising Star — Erin’s House for Grieving Children; Most Employee Engagement — City of Columbia City; Most Strategic Initiative — Micropulse; Most Wellness Impact — The DeHayes Group; Most Innovative Program — Design Collaborative; and the Spirit of the Y — Paul Davis of Northeast Indiana.
For more information about the YMCA’s workplace assessment tools, wellness awards or corporate wellness programs, contact the YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne at 422-6488 or hereforyou@fwymca.org.
