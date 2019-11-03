COLUMBIA CITY — Movie lovers, sports nuts, parents, grandparents, foodies, travelers… There will be something for everyone at the 21st Annual Live and Silent Auction to benefit the Humane Society of Whitley County.
On Saturday, Nov. 9, the community is invited to attend the benefit auction which will be held at the Whitley County 4-H Center located at 680 W. Squawbuck Road in Columbia City.
Tickets are $10 per person and include BBQ sliders and soups from Urban Station, Big G’s and Jill Daniel Menu & Catering and others. The evening will include two silent auctions and a live auction with more than 100 items.
“Our community is great when it comes to supporting this annual event,” said shelter director Abbi Carroll. “There are donations from hundreds of businesses and individuals. Almost 300 people attended last year’s auction, every year it just gets bigger and bigger.”
“This year we incurred a lot of additional expenses,” said Carol Flowers board vice president and auction co-chair. “Thankfully many heard of our situation and several wonderful businesses stepped forward to sponsor the auction including Blue Moon Bakery, ChromaSource, City Chevrolet/City Ford, JG Cabinet & Counter, Lake City Bank, Lawn Pro, Line Street Vet Hospital, Micropulse, Midwest Veterinary Supply, Miller’s Merry Manor, Morsches Builders Mart, Orizon Real Estate, Paragon Medical, PDQ Workholding, ProFed, Redmans Plumbing & Heating, Reiff Enterprises LLC, Rosencrans Truck Repair, Scientific & Regulatory Consultants Inc., State Farm Insurance, Steel Dynamics Inc., 3 Rivers Federal Credit Union and Thrivent Financial.”
“As a nonprofit, fundraising efforts are crucial to our day-to-day operations,” said Carroll. “The funds raised during this event, and several other fundraisers throughout the year, help us provide food, shelter, medical care and adoption services to the animals in our care.”
The shelter serves all of Whitley County. In 2018, more than 1,000 animals found temporary housing at the local shelter and were adopted through the nonprofit organization.
In addition to accepting stray animals, staff members work closely with local police on issues including animal abuse, neglect and hoarding.
“This year we have some incredible packages that include tickets to the Grand Prix race in Indianapolis,” said Flowers. “Plus we have Chicago White Sox tickets, Indianapolis and Fort Wayne Zoo passes, lift tickets to Perfect North Slopes, tickets to a Cincinnati Reds game, spend the day with the sheriff, ride on an antique fire truck, lunch with the mayor, a gift box and autographed photo from the Duck Dynasty cast, an autographed photo from the Colts, a Kate Spade purse, John Deere Gator, guitar from Sweetwater, Edwin Coe Spirits and so much more.”
Tickets are available at the event or they may be purchased in advance at the Humane Society at 951 S. Line Street in Columbia City.
Items for auction include:
• Attraction Passes – Paige’s Crossing, Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, Henry Ford/Greenfield Village, Science Central, French Lick Museum, Chicago History Museum, Putt Putt Fun Center
• Restaurant gift certificates — Portside Pizza, South State Pizza and Grill, S. Whitley, DQ Grill & Chill, Mad Anthony Brewing, Bagger Dave’s Cork & Cleaver, Biaggi’s, Hacienda Mexican, Pickles Café, East of Chicago Pizza, Pizza Hut, Pizza King, The Nook
• Furniture – more than 15 locally crafted wood pieces
• Golf packages – Eel River, Coyote Creek, Noble Hawk Links, Crooked Lake
• Sporting event tickets – Mad Ants, Komets, Grand Prix Race, Red Sox, Cincinnati Cardinals
• Night Out — Theater tickets, Fort Wayne Philharmonic, Fort Wayne Museum of Art, Wagon Wheel Theatre, Civic Theatre
• Travel packages – Chicago, French Lick, Michigan, Perfect North Slopes, Riegsecker Marketplace/Blue Gate Garden Inn, Four Winds Casino
• Beauty – The Medical Spa, Cali Spa, Aesthetica Healthy Skin division of Summit Plastic Surgery, Aveda
• Themed baskets – children, pets, family games, beer, wine, pampering
