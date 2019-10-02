Nancy Anderson
CHURUBUSCO — Nancy Anderson, 71, of Churubusco, Indiana, passed away on Sept. 25, 2019, at Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne.
Nancy was born in DeKalb County on May 19, 1948, to Wayne and Betty (Miller) Bowser. They preceded her in death.
She spent her formative years in Helmer, graduating from Churubusco High School in 1966.
Nancy married Harold “Junior” Anderson at Sugar Grove Church of God, on June 18, 1966.
She was a proud homemaker and helped raise more than just her boys, but was also a part-time mom to many nieces and nephews.
She did work for a period at Hutner’s Paris in Fort Wayne.
She was a very good cook and enjoyed working in her garden.
Nancy is survived by her husband, Harold “Junior” Anderson; two sons, Gary, and Michael (Tricia) Anderson; five brothers, Ronald (Peggy) Bowser, Randy Bowser, Wayne Bowser, Paul (Julia) Bowser, and Tom (Carol) Bowser; two sisters, Roxie (John) Schearer and Melody (Mike) Bueker; four grandchildren, Zachary (Raeann) Taylor, Griffin Anderson, and Chance and Andee Asher; and two great-grandchildren, Elliot and Carter Taylor.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Dan Bowser.
Nancy’s request is that there will be no formal services.
In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to donor’s choice.
Sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.sheetsandchilds.com.
