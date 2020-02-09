CHURUBUSCO — The Churubusco Rotary Club will host its 27th annual charity auction at the Churubusco High School Cafeteria on March 17.
There will be a free-will buffet starting at 5:45 p.m. and the auction starts at 6:30 p.m. Proceeds go to community organizations and senior scholarships. The public is invited.
If anyone has questions or would like to donate to the auction, contact Chuck Jones at 260-609-1895.
