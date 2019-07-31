Smith Green Community SchoolsWhitley County Consolidated Schools
Preschool
Book bag 2 packages baby wipes Box of tissues Gallon Ziploc bags 2 glue sticks
Early Kindergarten
Book bag Gym shoes (Velcro/slip on, non-marking sole) Extra set of clothes 2 packages baby wipes Box of tissues Ziploc bags, gallon or quart 6 large glue sticks
Kindergarten
Book bag Gym shoes (Velcro/slip on, non-marking sole) Package of wet wipes Box of tissues Quart Ziploc bags (girls) Gallon Ziploc bags (boys) 3 boxes crayons (24 count) 3 large glue sticks Headphones (no earbuds)
First Grade
Book bag Pair of gym shoes Package of antibacterial wipes 2 boxes of tissues Plastic school box 24 wooden #2 pencils 2 large pink erasers 2 boxes crayons (24 count) Six-pack glue sticks Four-pack dry-erase markers 2 two-pocket folders, sturdy plastic Headphones (no earbuds)
Second Grade
Book bag Pair of gym shoes 2 boxes of tissues Plastic school box 2 large pink erasers Crayons (24 count) 2 large glue sticks Four-pack black dry-erase markers 2 two-pocket folders Composition book, standard size Earbuds (replace as needed)
Third Grade
Book bag Pair of gym shoes 2 boxes of tissues Pencil bag, zipper style 12 wooden #2 pencils (replace as needed) 2 large pink erasers Crayons (24 count) Colored pencils (12 count) 2 large glue sticks Four-pack black dry-erase markers Composition book, standard size Wide-rule notebook Package wide-rule loose leaf paper Earbuds (replace as needed)
Fourth Grade
Book bag Gym shoes Box of tissues Plastic school box 12 wooden #2 pencils (no mechanical pencils) Large pink eraser Crayons (24 count) Colored pencils (24 count) 2 large glue sticks Four-pack dry-erase markers Highlighter 3 two-pocket folders, without prongs Composition book, standard size Wide-rule notebook Package wide-rule loose leaf paper Earbuds (replace as needed)
Fifth Grade
Book bag Gym shoes Box of tissues Pencil bag, zipper style 24 wooden #2 pencils Crayons (24 count) 2 glue sticks Four-pack dry-erase markers Highlighter 3 two-pocket folders Composition book, standard size 2 wide-rule notebooks Package wide-rule loose leaf paper Package 3x3 sticky notes Package 3x5 lined index cards Earbuds
Sixth Grade
Earbuds Storage pouch to fit earbuds, pencils, computer mouse (Chromebook case will not have storage pouch) (optional) 2 boxes Kleenex Lanyard 1 package lack or blue pens Colored pencils 1-2 highlighters 48 #2 pencils (replace as needed) Loose leaf paper (year’s supply, replace as needed) Large eraser 4 plastic pocket folders with prongs 2 1” three-ring binders 1 ½” three-ring binder for writing 3 sets of five tab dividers Pocket pencil sharpener (to be used for colored pencils) Three-pack large glue sticks 3x3 Post-It notes Package 3x5 note cards (request to add this year by reading) Personal daily planner (optional) Scientific calculator with square root function (optional) Dry-erase marker and eraser (optional)
Seventh Grade
Earbuds Storage pouch to fit earbuds, pencils, computer mouse (Chromebook case will not have storage pouch) (optional) 2 boxes Kleenex Lanyard Colored pencils and sharpener Highlighters (optional) #2 pencils and erasers (year’s supply) Scientific calculator with square root function (TI-30XIIS) Loose leaf paper (year’s supply) 2 1” three-ring binders (math/science) 2 sets of tab dividers for three-ring binders (math/science) 3 pocket folders (science-red/social studies/literature) Index cards (white, no colors) 2 glue sticks Roll Scotch tape (writing)
Eighth Grade
Earbuds Storage pouch to fit earbuds, pencils, computer mouse (Chromebook case will not have storage pouch) (optional) 2 boxes Kleenex Lanyard Blue pens Washable markers or colored pencils (8-10 count) Highlighters #2 pencils (year’s supply) Scientific calculator with square root function College-rule one-subject spiral notebook (for literature) College-rule loose leaf paper (year’s supply, at least 2 packages) Heavy-duty two-pocket folder with brads (social studies) Package 3x3 Post-It notes Large eraser 3 1” three-ring binders with rigid sides (no trapper) 3 sets of tab dividers for three-ring binders Package lined, white 4x6 index cards Pocket pencil sharpener Zippered pencil pouch (optional)
PE
ISMS PE shirt — may be purchased for $6 in the eighth grade office (can use one from previous year if it fits) Shorts, sweatpants or leggings of your choice Non-marking shoes (recommended a pair to be kept at school due to outside conditions) Deodorant Optional for PE: Water bottle Sweatshirt Extra socks
