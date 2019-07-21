WHITLEY COUNTY — The following individuals were arrested and booked in the Whitley County Jail:
Tiffany N. Koser, 32, of Columbia City, was arrested July 13 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with possession of paraphernalia and marijuana.
Jesse A. Gargus-Smith, 26, of Columbia City, was arrested July 13 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.
Anthony W. Lincoln, 29, of Fort Wayne, was arrested July 13 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with OWI second, OWI per se, leaving the scene of a personal injury accident and operating while never licensed.
Paul J. Bakle, 36, of Van Wert, Ohio, was arrested July 14 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with theft.
Joni A. Lambert, 34, of Kendallville, was arrested July 14 by the South Whitley Police Department, charged with driving while suspended prior.
Aureus D. Randall, 28, of Churubusco, was arrested July 15 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with battery causing bodily injury.
Jesse A. Gargus-Smith, 29, of Columbia City, was arrested July 15 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with possession of a controlled substance.
Stephen R. Platter, 39, of Columbia City, was arrested July 15, charged with failure to comply.
Jesse A. Gargus-Smith, 29, of Columbia City, was arrested July 15 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with bond revocation order.
Derek M. Grim, 29, of Columbia City, was arrested July 15 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with battery causing bodily injury, intimidation and driving while suspended misdemeanor.
Ricky L. Ruch, 46, of Fort Wayne, was arrested July 15 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with driving while suspended prior.
Alexis R. Claycomb, 25, of Churubusco, was arrested July 16 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with welfare fraud and theft.
Kristie R. Chambless, 45, of Churubusco, was arrested July 16 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with theft, welfare fraud and neglect of a dependent.
Kenneth E. Auston-Gillum, 32, of Fort Wayne, was arrested July 16 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with failure to return to lawful detention.
Jack A. Pook, 55, of Nashville, Tenn., was arrested July 16 by the South Whitley Police Department, charged with unacceptable use of 911, possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.
Jason P. Porter, 43, of Warsaw, was arrested July 16 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with failure to appear.
Bronson L. Rowe, 38, of Kendallville, was arrested July 16 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with possession of paraphernalia.
Elon R. Rowe, 34, of Kendallville, was arrested July 16 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with possession of paraphernalia.
Phillip J. Kessie, 43, of South Whitley, was arrested July 17 by the South Whitley Police Department, charged with failure to comply.
James O. Straub, 28, of Columbia City, was arrested July 17 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with probation violation.
Tiffany N. Koser, 32, of Columbia City, was arrested July 17 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with probation violation.
Jeremy J.D. Jackson, 25, of Fort Wayne, was arrested July 18 by the Indiana State Police, charged with possession of marijuana and operating while never licensed.
Kent G. Green, 57, of Columbia City, was arrested July 18 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with failure to appear and disorderly conduct.
Matthew J. Lowe, 33, of Columbia City, was arrested July 18 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with two counts of contempt — violation of veteran court.
Joshua W. Powers, 33, of North Manchester, was arrested July 18, charged with failure to appear.
Kody L. Wyatt, 32, of Albion, was arrested July 19 by the Churubusco Police Department, charged with OWI and OWI per se.
Krystal M. Gasdorf, 22, of Churubusco, was arrested July 19 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with OWI and resisting law enforcement with a vehicle.
Forrest D. Bohlinger Jr., 23, of Fort Wayne, was arrested July 19 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with OWI neglect of a dependent and OWI per se.
Adrian J. M. Edmondson, 19, of Fort Wayne, was arrested July 21 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with OWI per se, OWI endangering a person and possession of marijuana.
Michael D. Ripley, 45, of Fort Wayne, was arrested July 21 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with possession of marijuana, OWI and OWI per se.
David D. Julian Jr., 34, of South Whitley, was arrested July 21 by the South Whitley Police Department, charged with OWI and OWI endangering a person.
