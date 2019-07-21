July 8
0430 Possible intoxicated driver at Citgo, unable to locate.
July 9
0830 Handgun permit.
0944 Paperwork done and sent.
1700 Assist Whitley County Sheriff’s Department at a custody dispute on North East Drive.
1740 Bobcat on it’s top in a hole in front of C&A Tool. No injuries.
2300 Lassus detail.
2300 Assist DNR in locating a stolen four-wheeler. They received a tip on a different location.
July 10
0300 Drive-off from Citgo.
0900 Grant paperwork.
1200 Assist WCSD and IRS at Brunos BBQ.
1258 Report of a dog that got loose on Line Street, they’re trying to catch it.
1330 Subject on station requesting a welfare check on a subject that lives at residence on U.S. 33. Everything is OK.
1542 Report of some kind of disturbance at a residence 500 block of North Main Street. No one answered the door and I could hear nothing.
1600 Pursuit eastbound on U.S. 30 from Kosciusko County.
1730 Courtesy transport.
1830 Property damage crash at Lassus, car/motorcycle.
2200 Bank detail.
2300 Lassus detail.
July 11
0900 Subject in and dropped off a statement about a battery. Placed in Officer Garry Jones’ box.
1200 Issued a peddler’s permit.
1400 Subject on station reference a lost wallet.
1600 Fingerprints.
July 12
0735 Alarm at Tomlinson’s. Building secure.
0756 Grant paperwork.
1050 Funeral detail.
1130 Complaint about property on Staunton Avenue.
July 13
0800 Case report on driving while suspended, leaving the scene, false and fictitious and no insurance completed.
0830 Tried to contact subject reference the crash at Lassus, no response.
0915 Second attempt to contact.
1000 Reference the battery statement turned in earlier, from what I can determine it did not occur as stated.
1050 Mother of son in crash at Lassus called. Will be finishing report.
1330 Completing crash report.
1340 Lost white and tan Corgi.
1420 Corgi has been found.
1646 Assist WCSD with civil dispute.
1736 Calling party advising that a subject was at Vandalia that shouldn’t be. Unable to locate.
2200 Assist WCSD at crash on Anderson Road. WCSD worked, took driver for OWI.
2300 Lassus detail.
July 14
0130 Paperwork to jail.
0320 Criminal mischief in school parking lot. Subject’s car had minimal damage.
0930 Meet a residence on North Main Street. Noble County is looking for a female subject. No one there knows where she is.
1030 Flagged down by a motorist. PNC ATM took her debit card. Contacted customer service for her.
1645 Lockout on North Main Street.
2030 Fight in the park.
2032 Verbal only, between stepfather and stepson. Problem resolved.
2200 Bank detail
2300 Lassus detail.
