ANGOLA — When Jerod Agler enrolled at Tri-State University in 2008, he didn’t anticipate being the head brewer for a regional craft beer operation based in Angola.
But a series of experiences, coincidences and relationships found the 2004 Central Noble graduate at Chapman’s Brewery, making beer for five taprooms that include a new facility in Wabash. In addition, Chapman’s beer is on tap at restaurants and bars and can be purchased in cans.
A customer favorite is the Undaunted India pale ale and the flagship brew is the Englishman brown ale. For the mug club, there is the Roulette series that unveils new small batches regularly for members to taste first. This week, that was the Rios Russian imperial stout and in a couple of weeks, Chapman’s will debut a black IPA named Alley Oop.
“This is my second home,” said Agler, who lives in Columbia City with his wife Tarina and their son. The couple also has a baby on the way. For six years, Agler has been a steady character in the Chapman’s mix, assisted the past two years by a childhood friend, Casey Dazey.
Friends, family and hometown connections paved Agler’s path to Chapman’s. His former assistant, David Michael, he met while working at Ruby Tuesday in Angola in 2007. Agler was a bartender and Michael was “the personality in the kitchen,” said Agler. Michael is now head brewer and distiller at Ruhe 152 in Nappanee.
Agler — who chose Tri-State in part to continue playing football and wrestling — was still in college when he started taking jobs to help offset the cost of college. During the summer, he served as activities director for a church camp at Bear Lake in Noble County. He also worked as a wrestling and track coach at Summit Middle School in Fort Wayne.
“That was a lot of fun and that’s what really persuaded me to change majors,” said Agler, who first was studying to be a civil engineer.
Dave and Susan Anspaugh were launching a new program at Tri-State, and Agler became one of the first students to receive a degree in health promotions and recreational programming.
During the summer between his junior and senior year, Agler interned at Ruby Tuesday’s corporate office in Maryville, Tennessee. He worked on a wellness project encouraging employees across the nation to “choose to lose” for 50 days.
If it wasn’t for Ruby Tuesday, Jerod may not have met Tarina. He won a bartending contest while working in Angola.
“She won a bartending contest in the Fort Wayne Ruby Tuesday,” he said.
They found themselves sitting side by side on a bus bound for a ski resort at Mount Holly, Michigan.
Tarina was “easy to talk to,” Jerod said, and had brought along an iPod loaded with his favorite music.
“I’d play a song and she’d play a song,” he said, smiling at the memory.
Jerod managed the Ruby Tuesday in Warsaw then took a management position at Granite City in Fort Wayne. Granite City’s focus on fine dining and freshly brewed beer attracted Jerod.
“There was more romance to the restaurant,” he said. He also learned many of the ins and outs of basic beer making.
In 2009, Tarina gave him a beer kit because he frequently talked about learning about home brewing. At first, he didn’t do anything with the kit, but when Tarina bought him even better tools, he decided to give it a try. His first batch, an imperial IPA, “was gone in, like, two or three days,” he said.
His family and friends were begging for more, so Jerod made a second batch, honey kolsch.
In 2012, Jerod and Tarina were wed. She works as human resources director at Daylight Screen Company in Warsaw.
Jerod struggled for a while to find the opportunity that would spark his career. Then, “out of the blue,” he said, his aunt suggested he contact one of her Central Noble classmates, Scott Fergusson.
Fergusson, a Tri-State alumni, was the dean of Trine’s business school at the time, and Chapman’s grew from a class project aiming to make and market apple beer, which is no longer in production. The name Chapman’s refers to John Chapman, also known as Johnny Appleseed.
At first, Jerod volunteered with Chapman’s first brewer, Dan Case. When Case moved on, then assistant brewer, Jerod took a promotion. With Michael by his side, they began developing Chapman’s beers.
“We were both learning a lot,” said Jerod. “Staring at these vessels — were we going to mess something up?”
Their first triumph was a Baltic porter.
Next, without a budget, Jerod, Michael and a solid crew of local supporters started building the taproom piece by piece. They removed a wall with a door and used pallets for the ceiling. The 2x4s from the wall created the frame for the bar. Sandy Sanborn donated a floor scrubber and others donated time and labor.
In the meantime, the public was beginning to get the feel for Chapman’s at once-a-month parties in the brewery. Special events continue to support local causes, including RISE Inc. and Habitat for Humanity. Jerod and Dazey recently spent a day at the Carriage House in Fort Wayne donating manpower to support the residential facility for those struggling with mental health issues.
Chapman’s has taprooms in Angola, Columbia City, Huntington, Wabash and southwest Fort Wayne and continues to evolve with Jerod steadily making the beers that bring the customers in.
