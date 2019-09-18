Happy birthday today to Randy Troyer, Jason Dice and Rita Burks; and to Rhonda McHenry, Rick Whittaker, Rosalie Geller Byne, Chad Brenneke, Erye Savieo and Savanna Daugherty on the 21st; to Roger McCoy, Bryan Martin and Phyllis Riecke on the 22nd; Marsha Hoffman, Troy Dice and Francis Harter on the 23rd; Jodie Beaupre, Stacie McNeil Moore, Dave Martin, Amber Royer, Jackie Young and Sharon Herron on the 24th; and to Jacob Rosswurm, Tracy Springer, Wayne Yager and Audrey Dell on the 25th.
Happy anniversary today to Karly and Mike Morgan; and tomorrow to Greg and Margaret Blake; Everett and Kim Zolman, and Wayne and Holly Gibson on the 22nd; Max and Sandy Herendeen on the 24th; and Lance and Brandy Pulley on the 25th.
Other reasons to celebrate this week include Talk-Like-A-Pirate Day today, tomorrow is Punch Day, Pecan Cookie Day is the 21st, White Chocolate Day is the 22nd, First Day of Autumn is the 23rd, Cherries Jubilee Day is the 24th and Comic Book Day is the 25th.
Never underestimate the power of simple courtesy! It only takes a minute to put down the phone (or other device), and listen to those around you. You never know what you might learn.
