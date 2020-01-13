One year ago
Whitley County Consolidated Schools saw an increase from 91.6% to 95% in graduation rate from 2017 to 2018. Smith-Green also saw a slight increase, from 89.32% to 90.8%.
The Churubusco Chamber of Commerce named Emily Munk Citizen of the Year and Brevin’s Restaurant as Business of the year.
5 years ago
The feasibility of building a new sports field house for Churubusco High School athletic was being discussed by administrators at Smith-Green Community Schools.
C&A Tool made plans to invest $3.2 million and add 26 new jobs.
Longtime editor of the Albion New Era, Joy LeCount, retired and handed over the reins to Matt Getts.
15 years ago
The Farm Wagon was visiting the Senoir Center at 603 W. Van Buren St., Columbia City to pass out food. Approximately 228 people were served during December 2004.
Emanuel Geiger celebrated his 93rd birthday.
Benjamin and Aimee Rinker announced the birth of a son, Kameron Richard.
20 years ago
A volunteer school crossing guard was killed after being struck by a pickup truck while on the job.
Todd and Sara Ramsey announced the birth of a daughter, Shania Madeline Sara.
50 years ago
Kathy Kirchoff, daughter of Mrs. Marilyn Kirchoff, was named Churubusco High School’s 1970 Betty Crocker Homemaker of the Year. In addition to receiving a specially designed silver charm from General Mills, she was also eligible for one of 102 college scholarships, totaling $110,000.
The Churubusco Turtle Days Organization elected new members — Gary Wright, Duane Wilson and John Ford to serve three-year terms on the board, and John Marvel and Robert Boyer to serve one-year terms. Other members were Marion Mayberry, Jerome Krider and Dick Conley.
A Churubusco landmark since 1900, McCoy’s Lumber Company building was scheduled to be torn down to make way for McCoy’s Project 9, a shopping center.
Churubusco Super Dollar was selling four cans of 69 cents, Aqua-Net hairspray for 39 cents a can, Pepsodent toothbrushes for 44 cents, two gallons of milk for 85 cents and five pounds of grapefruit for 59 cents.
Five Churubusco band members participated in Purdue University’s 15th annual music reading clinic — Mary Jo Mathieu, Marcia McEowen, Linda Hurst, Steve Bohnstedt and Lanny Kistler.
The Noble County Jail reported that there were 152 more inmates in 1969 than the previous year — a total of 594 people, 562 men and 32 women.
A daughter, Melissa Jane, was born to Mr. and Mrs. Steven Hess.
Mr. and Mrs. David Davis announced the birth of a daughter, Sherri Lynn.
Attorney James Fleck joined the law firm of Bloom & Bloom in Columbia City as an associate.
A son, Chad David, was born at Lutheran Hospital to Mr. and Mrs. Dean Shearer.
