WHITLEY COUNTY — The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Whitley County Jail:
Jonathan A. Carpenter, 35, of Columbia City, was arrested Nov. 11 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with possession of methamphetamine, OWI controlled substance, driving while suspended prior and unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle.
Joe W. Jackson II, 28, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Nov. 11 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with criminal mischief.
Tanner J. Larocque, 28, of Pierceton, was arrested Nov. 11 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with OWI endangering a person and OWI per se.
Mya M. Asa, 20, of Albion, was arrested Nov. 12 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with minor in possession of alcohol and possession of paraphernalia.
Cody B. Studebaker, 23, of South Whitley, was arrested Nov. 12 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with reckless driving.
Cesar R. German, 24, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Nov. 12 by the White County Sheriff’s Department, charged with identity deception and visiting a common nuisance.
Kyle L. Backus, 21, of Warsaw, was arrested Nov. 12 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with simple battery, possession of paraphernalia, criminal mischief and invasion of privacy.
John R. Boggess, 49, of Churubusco, was arrested Nov. 12 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with OWI second and OWI per se.
Cassandra L. Galway, 30, of North Manchester, was arrested Nov. 13, charged with false informing.
Brian D. Redden, 36, of Warsaw, was arrested Nov. 13 by the Indiana State Police, charged with invasion of privacy and false informing.
Cory M. Aspy, 25, of Columbia City, was arrested Nov. 13, charged with check deception.
Jennifer Salazar, 35, of Ligonier, was arrested Nov. 13 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with OWI.
Charles T. Miller, 23, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Nov. 13, charged with possession of marijuana.
Clarence L. Shearer III, 32, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Nov. 13 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, criminal recklessness and causing the death of a law enforcement animal while operating a vehicle.
Derek L. Kuehner, 23, of Churubusco, was arrested Nov. 13 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with non-support.
Jacob L. Donaldson, 36, of Columbia City, was arrested Nov. 14 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with probation violation.
Lance R. Beers, 41, of Columbia City, was arrested Nov. 14 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with public intoxication and disorderly conduct.
Tamara L. Beers, 55, of Columbia City, was arrested Nov. 14, charged with public intoxication and disorderly conduct.
Kristopher W. Gordon, 29, of Avilla, was arrested Nov. 14 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with OWI second, OWI per se and possession of marijuana.
Charles O. Logan, 42, of Kingsford Heights, was arrested Nov. 15 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with failure to appear.
Bobby L. Peck, 56, of South Bend, was arrested Nov. 15 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with probation violation.
Larry A. Ray, 37, of South Bend, was arrested Nov. 15 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with failure to appear.
Deborah J. Popovich, 66, of Columbia City, was arrested Nov. 15 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with OWI.
Crystalclear Seawater Fulford, 25, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Nov. 15 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with OWI, OWI per se, operating while never licensed, leaving the scene of a property damage crash — no vehicle and criminal mischief.
Michael A. Kaminski, 62, of Columbia City, was arrested Nov. 15, charged with simple battery.
Gunner R. Gaff, 37, of Columbia City, was arrested Nov. 16 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with domestic battery, criminal confinement, criminal trespass, interfering with the reporting of a crime and theft.
Kimberly D. Porter, 39, of Columbia City, was arrested Nov. 17 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with OWI, OWI per se and leaving the scene of a property damage crash — attended vehicle.
Reginald D. Prince, 31, of North Chicago, Ill., was arrested Nov. 17 by the Indiana State Police, charged with possession of marijuana.
Michael N. Jacobs, 42, of Churubusco, was arrested Nov. 17 by the Indiana State Police, charged with habitual traffic violator, resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, resisting law enforcement, reckless driving, possession of marijuana and paraphernalia and leaving the scene of a property damage crash — no vehicle.
Anastasia J. Dumbacher, 20, of Angola, was arrested Nov. 17 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with probation violation.
