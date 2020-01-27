WHITLEY COUNTY — The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Whitley County Jail:
Bree L. Jackson, 38, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Jan. 18 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with failure to appear.
John E. Uzubell, 62, of Pierceton, was arrested Jan. 19 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with failure to appear.
Joshua Cone Jr., 39, of Warsaw, was arrested Jan. 19 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with failure to comply.
Tobi J.T. Smith, 32, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Jan. 20 by the South Whitley Police Department, charged with driving while suspended prior, possession of marijuana, paraphernalia and methamphetamine.
James A. Britt, 36, of Syracuse, was arrested Jan. 20 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with probation violation.
Lana S. Banks, 51, of Albion, was arrested Jan. 20 by the Indiana State Police, charged with driving while suspended prior.
Kristin N. Uphold, 29, of Columbia City, was arrested Jan. 21 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with possession of hypodermic needles, paraphernalia (two counts), marijuana and false informing.
Logan E. Garwood, 19, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Jan. 22 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with minor in possession of alcohol and possession of paraphernalia.
Alexander T. Clowser, 18, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Jan. 22 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with two counts of intimidation.
Lejla Hasic, 19, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Jan. 22 by the Indiana State Police, charged with possession of marijuana.
Trinton J. Tuttle, 35, of Columbia City, was arrested Jan. 22 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with probation violation.
Jeffrey M. Small, of Indiana, was arrested Jan. 23 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with failure to appear.
Jesus Hernandez, 36, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Jan. 24 by the Indiana State Police, charged with driving while suspended misdemeanor.
Tharren J. Caldwell Sr., 28, of South Whitley, was arrested Jan. 24 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with non-support.
Travis L. Reiff, 35, of Columbia City, was arrested Jan. 24 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with two counts of probation violation.
Victoria A. Barker, 26, of Columbia City, was arrested Jan. 24 by the Indiana State Police, charged with OWI endangering a person, possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.
Christopher A. Lothamer, 49, of Columbia City, was arrested Jan. 25 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with probation violation.
T.J. X. Beazell, 28, of Avilla, was arrested Jan. 25 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with OWI and OWI per se.
