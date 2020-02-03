WHITLEY COUNTY — The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Whitley County Jail:
Nathaniel L. Wappes, 36, of Avilla, was arrested Jan. 27 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with leaving the scene of a property damage crash — attended vehicle, and criminal mischief.
Jacob L. Donaldson, 36, of Columbia City, was arrested Jan. 27, charged with probation violation.
Jamar T. Newton, 31, of Albion, was arrested Jan. 27 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with failure to comply.
Kathleen R. Matiya, 40, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Jan. 28 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department charged with check deception.
Jillian E. Keller, 33, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Jan. 28 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with probation violation.
Dean A. Bontempo, 57, of Columbia City, was arrested Jan. 28 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with OWI second, OWI per se and violation of pretrial services.
Damion M. Bowling, 20, of Columbia City, was arrested Jan. 28 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with two counts of sexual misconduct with a minor.
Garrett D. Cokl, 22, of South Whitley, was arrested Jan. 28, charged with OWI per se and OWI.
Jacob M. Tolson, 25, of Pierceton, was arrested Jan. 29 by the Indiana State Police, charged with possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.
Lana S. Banks, 51, of Albion, was arrested Jan. 29 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with failure to appear.
Tondalaya Black, 31, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Jan. 29 by the Indiana State Police, charged with driving while suspended prior.
Edward L. Palmer, 57, of Columbia City, was arrested Jan. 29, charged with possession of paraphernalia.
Jennifer N. Craine, 38, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Jan. 29 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with probation violation.
Drevhoz R. Manley, 22, of Lima, Ohio, was arrested Jan. 29, charged with OWI and OWI controlled substance.
Kayla N. Turner, 26, of Columbia City, was arrested Jan. 29 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with interfering with custody.
Keith A. Kirchgassner, 37, of Columbia City, was arrested Jan. 29, charged with possession of marajuana and paraphernalia, OWI per se and disorderly conduct.
Whittney D. Tackett, 28, of Rome City, was arrested Jan. 29 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with probation violation.
Zachery J. Handshoe, 29, of Warsaw, was arrested Jan. 30 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with OWI second and OWI per se.
Elton R. Chavez, 45, of Mishawaka, was arrested Jan. 30 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with OWI endangering a person and OWI per se.
Jesse E. Kuehner, 34, of Columbia City, was arrested Jan. 30 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.
Connie L. Cook, 55, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Jan. 30 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with probation violation.
Kaleb W. Grossman, 39, of Huntington, was arrested Jan. 30 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with contempt — violation of Vetran Court.
Brian N. Born, 41, of Mentone, was arrested Jan. 30 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.
Anthony L. Ferguson Jr., of Jonesboro, Ga., was arrested Jan. 31 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with OWI and OWI per se.
Jeremy W. Brock, 33, of Indiana, was arrested Jan. 31 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with battery to an officer causing bodily injury, resisting law enforcement, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.
Johnathon Aca-Zempoaltecal, 18, of Claypool, was arrested Jan. 31 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with failure to appear.
Misty D. Hubert, 37, of Warsaw, was arrested Jan. 31 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with failure to appear.
Jacob A. French, 21, of Columbia City, was arrested Jan. 31 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with probation violation.
Harley D. Burkhead, 23, of North Webster, was arrested Feb. 1 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with two counts of failure to appear.
Esther E. Frye, 31, of Churubusco, was arrested Feb. 1 by the Churubusco Police Department, charged with domestic battery.
Monica R. Christman, 40, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Feb. 2 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and paraphernalia, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Juan C. Lopez Zaragoza, 37, of Winona Lake, was arrested Feb. 2 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with operating while never licensed.
Nicholas S. Baysinger, 29, of New Haven, was arrested Feb. 2 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with probation violation.
