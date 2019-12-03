cbn-12-5-19-cheer

Churubusco cheerleaders pose for a photo to help promote their Toys for Tots event on Dec. 14. Pictured sitting is Camryn Vachon. Kneeling is Maddie Richards and Miah Linnemeier. Standing, from left, are Sarah Lyons, Guadalupe Cruz, Makayla Love, Lilly Hile and Macy Cook. On their teammates shoulders are Hannah Ratton and Malliyah Sievers.

 Contributed

CHURUBUSCO — Whitley County Toys for Tots and the Churubusco High School cheerleaders are planning a special event for an upcoming basketball game to help collect more toys for local children.

The cheerleaders will be seeking donations of new, unwrapped toys at the Dec. 14 boys basketball game, when the Eagles host West Noble.

The toys will be donated to Toys for Tots, a local organization that helps provide Christmas presents for families in need in Whitley County.

Last year, Toys for Tots helped more than 1,000 children, and that means they need a lot of toys this year to help just as many.

All donations will stay in Whitley County to help Whitley County children make sure they have presents under their tree on Christmas morning.

Cheer coach Melissa Shearer invites the public to participate, “Help spread the cheer this Christmas season.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.