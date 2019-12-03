CHURUBUSCO — Whitley County Toys for Tots and the Churubusco High School cheerleaders are planning a special event for an upcoming basketball game to help collect more toys for local children.
The cheerleaders will be seeking donations of new, unwrapped toys at the Dec. 14 boys basketball game, when the Eagles host West Noble.
The toys will be donated to Toys for Tots, a local organization that helps provide Christmas presents for families in need in Whitley County.
Last year, Toys for Tots helped more than 1,000 children, and that means they need a lot of toys this year to help just as many.
All donations will stay in Whitley County to help Whitley County children make sure they have presents under their tree on Christmas morning.
Cheer coach Melissa Shearer invites the public to participate, “Help spread the cheer this Christmas season.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.