DENVER — Churubusco High School’s FFA livestock judging team came away with a victory at one of the most prestigious livestock judging contests in the United States on Friday.
The team won the National Western Roundup Contest in Denver.
The squad was led by Maggie Johnson, who placed third overall. Devyn Gaff was sixth as an individual and Cole Sobasky was ninth.
Johnson placed first in the reasons category, as well as sheep. She took second overall in hogs.
Gaff took fourth in reasons, second in sheep and third in goats.
Mallory Johnson came in third in sheep, completing the Churubusco sweep of the category, and also came in fifth in reasons.
The local team was named “High Team Overall” in every category — reasons, cattle, hots, sheep and goats.
The team is coached by Trinna Keener, Jacey Keener and Colton Geiger.
“We are so incredibly proud of these students for their incredible accomplishments, and for the way they have represented our FFA program, school, and community,” Smith-Green Community Schools Superintendent Dan Hile said.
