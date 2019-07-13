WHITLEY COUNTY — The talent gap is a challenge for area communities, and the Questa Education Foundation is working with partners to bridge the talent gap by investing in people.
Questa announced 74 new scholars into the Traditional Scholars program in addition to the 400 students currently being funded through the Questa Scholars Program, including four from Whitley County.
These students have recently graduated from high school and will be entering college this fall as freshmen or have just completed their first year in their undergraduate degree. Through the Questa Scholars program, scholars will be given low-interest, forgivable loans to reduce their college debt.
Each of the scholars have unique stories and important aspirations. Questa wants to invest in these learners to help them graduate with less debt, explore their passions and become the talent needed that will improve the economy.
Questa funding provides the possibility of receiving loan forgiveness for as much as 75% of the total loan amount. By attending a partner school, students will receive 25% forgiveness, and an additional 50% forgiveness by living and working in the area for five years after graduation.
Jasmin Armstrong is one of the new chosen Questa Scholars who desires to create an impact in the lives of veterans. With her mother and stepfather both being U.S. Army veterans, she is passionate about pursuing a psychology degree to help those who suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder.
“I aspire to be a positive impact on the people who put their lives on the line for our country every day. Once I earn a doctoral degree in psychology, I intend to work for the Veterans Health Administration as a psychologist,” she said. Jasmin plans to attend Trine University in the fall.
Whitley County recipients are Jacob Cummings, Churubusco; Zackary Freel, Whitko; and Raylynn Johnson and Sarah Pepple, Columbia City. Cummings will attend Purdue Fort Wayne to study civil engineering. Freel will attend Manchester University to study biochemistry. Johnson will attend Huntington University to study nursing, and Pepple will attend Grace College to study math education.
Of the students that have graduated in the Questa Scholars program, 81% are graduating in four years compared to the national average of 59%. In addition, two-thirds are either staying or return to live and work in the region.
The result of the Questa program is talent retained in our communities. Jacob Scheele, a May 2019 graduate and Questa Scholar, is one of two-thirds of Questa scholars that are staying to work in the northeast Indiana region. Scheele believes northeast Indiana is a welcoming, friendly community that he is excited to create roots in. He currently works for Weigland Construction as its business development coordinator, where he also completed his internship. “Questa played a big part in my decision to stay and pursue a career in the area and has helped me not worry about finances so I can focus on my career.”
Questa invests in the lives of these students, so they can thrive and continue to use their talents in the northeast Indiana workforce. Traditional students, as mentioned, drive only one part of the strategy. Individuals who did not complete an education, but are already in the workforce, can also be the talent we need with more education or training. Industry certifications, associate's and bachelor’s degrees are all ways to access livable-wage jobs.
How can you help? Become a partner with Questa and help by providing funds for current and future talent needs. The support of funders and donors is vital for Questa to be able to carry out this mission. Find out more about forgivable loan programs and how you can partner with Questa at questafoundation.org or call at 260-407-6494.
