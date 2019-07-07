June 28
Old Settlers Days
6 traffic stops
5 special patrol details
2 animal complaints
2 recovered property reports
2 ordinance violations
11:51 Citizen assist, 100 block of East Raleigh Court.
11:56 Assault, 800 block of South Sommerset Trail.
13:48 VIN inspection, 400 block of East Chicago Street.
14:12 Theft, 600 block of West Ellsworth Street.
16:03 Golf cart inspection, 8000 block of South Clark Street.
17:44 Verbal disturbance, 1200 block of East S.R. 205.
17:55 Property damage crash, 400 block of West Plaza Drive.
20:21 Lost property, 400 block of West Plaza Drive.
21:57 Intoxicated person, 100 block of South Chauncey Street.
22:06 Vehicle crash/leaving scene, 400 block of West Plaza Drive.
22:23 Incorrigible juvenile at Wendy’s restaurant.
22:26 Assist another agency/traffic stop, U.S. 30 at S.R. 205.
22:40 Theft at North and Line streets.
23:45 Juvenile investigation, 600 block of West Van Buren Street.
June 29
Old Settlers Days
12 special patrol details
9 traffic stops
2 recovered property reports
03:41 Disabled vehicle at U.S. 30 and S.R. 205.
05:05 Suspicious person, 400 block of North Main Street.
08:07 Domestic disturbance, 1400 block of East Louise Drive.
09:20 Welfare check, 200 block of East Chicago Street.
10:09 Golf cart inspection, 2100 block of North Riley Road.
11:32 Criminal mischief, 900 block of West Ryan Road.
11:47 Property damage crash, 400 block of West Plaza Drive.
13:05 Intoxicated person, 200 block of West Van Buren Street.
14:15 Property damage crash, U.S. 30 at Line Street.
15:31 Personal injury crash, 500 block of North Line Street.
15:43 Drug complaint, 600 block of East Countryside Drive.
17:35 Alarm, 700 block of South Columbia Parkway.
17:43 Welfare check, 100 block of North C.R. 200E.
18:05 Property damage crash at Walnut and Market streets.
18:44 Vehicle crash/leaving scene, 400 block of West Van Buren Street.
19:24 Property damage crash at Washington and Ellsworth streets.
22:05 Criminal mischief, 400 block of East Raleigh Court.
22:18 Suicide/attempt, 700 block of East Countryside Drive.
22:58 Animal complaint, 100 block of North Park Drive.
23:26 Assist another agency, 400 block of West Plaza Drive.
June 30
7 special patrol details
2 traffic stops
2 assist other agencies
00:11 Vehicle crash/leaving scene, 300 block of North Line Street.
08:29 Theft from a vehicle, 700 block of North Burke Street.
11:12 Domestic disturbance, 1400 block of East Louise Drive.
11:45 Property damage crash at Line and North streets.
12:48 Vehicle lockout, 400 block of North Chauncey Street.
15:27 Traffic hazard, U.S. 30 at Main Street.
16:41 Theft, 600 block of North Forest Parkway.
17:31 Driving complaint at Main and Van Buren streets.
17:36 Vehicle crash/leaving scene, 100 block of North Elm Street.
22:37 Ordinance violation at Line and Spencer streets.
22:49 Abandoned vehicle, Lincolnway at Depoy Drive.
July 1
8 traffic stops
8 special patrol details
00:29 Harassment/intimidation, 400 block of South Oak Street.
01:23 Suspicious activity, 300 block of North Main Street.
01:55 Unwanted party, 100 block of East Swihart Street.
02:17 Unsecure premises, 400 block of South Main Street.
07:02 Ordinance violation, 300 block of East Ellsworth Street.
09:49 Citizen assist, 1400 block of East Louise Drive.
11:07 Criminal Mischief, 100 block of East Raleigh Court.
11:55 Public warning test at City Hall.
11:57 Disabled vehicle, U.S. 30 at C.R. 300W.
12:24 Personal injury crash, Main Street at Earl Avenue.
14:24 Welfare check, U.S. 30 at S.R. 205.
14:45 Citizen assist on Jeffery Drive.
20:03 Driving complaint, Cider Mill Road at S.R. 9.
21:00 Suspicious person, 100 block of South Chauncey Street.
21:03 Alarm, 100 block of West Jefferson Street.
22:24 Alarm, 100 block of West Jefferson Street.
July 2
11 traffic stops
8 special patrol details
3 assist other agencies
00:24 Repossession on East Chicago Street.
02:55 Suspicious vehicle, 200 block of West Walker Way.
03:20 Unsecure premises, 400 block of North Elm Street.
08:43 Burglary, 400 block of South Elm Street.
11:49 Property damage crash, 400 block of West Market Street.
12:17 Disabled vehicle on U.S. 30.
16:25 Animal running at large, 1400 block of East Louise Drive.
17:45 Domestic disturbance, 300 block of South Elm Street.
18:19 Vehicle lockout, 400 block of West Plaza Drive.
19:37 Incorrigible juvenile, 600 block of East Jackson Street.
19:49 Disturbance/fight, 600 block of South Redstone Court.
22:17 Noise complaint, 400 block of North Park Terrace Boulevard.
23:47 Citizen assist, 800 block of East Denzil Drive.
