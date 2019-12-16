CHURUBUSCO — In an effort to attract private investment in broadband infrastructure, the town of Churubusco has become certified by the state of Indiana as a Broadband Ready Community.
The town of Churubusco, in conjunction with the Whitley County Economic Development Corporation, completed all steps required to apply for the Broadband Ready Community certification. The application was made to the Indiana Economic Development Corporation and its Broadband Ready Communities Development Center.
The town of Churubusco was recently notified that their application was accepted and approved by the state of Indiana.
“This certification doesn’t guarantee a new high-speed internet provider, but it shows potential investors that Churubusco has taken steps to prepare and is ready for service,” said Kennedy St. George, Whitley County EDC director of marketing. “Broadband is important to improve the quality of life and economic opportunities for residents and businesses of Churubusco.”
The Broadband Ready Community ordinance was passed at a September town council meeting.
“Town leadership knows just how important broadband is to our community members,” said Mark Pepple, Churubusco Town Council president. “We are proud to do our part to signal to investors that Churubusco is ready for reliable service that will benefit everyone.”
For more information about the certification, call the Whitley County Economic Development Corporation office at 260-244-5506.
