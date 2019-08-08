COLUMBIA CITY — A trial date has been set for a Churubusco man arrested on child porn charges.
Jason B. Semler, 46, faces three counts of child exploitation as Level 5 felonies; two counts of vicarious sexual gratification, Level 6 felonies; and four counts of possession of child pornography, Level 6 felonies. Whitley County issued an arrest warrant for Semler on June 21, 2018. Semler allegedly fled the country to avoid arrest. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents arrested him on May 6 when he was attempting to enter the United States from Mexico. His jury trial is scheduled for Dec. 17-19.
Also in Whitley Circuit Court:
• Under terms of a plea agreement, Paul Ruckman, of Claypool, pleaded guilty on July 29 to one count of dealing in methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony. He will be sentenced Aug. 26.
• Richard Johnson, of Churubusco, pleaded guilty to manufacturing methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony, on July 29 in Whitley County Circuit Court. Four other charges were dropped under terms of a plea agreement. Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 9.
• Linda A. Debaun, 73, of Fort Wayne, was in Whitley County Court on July 29 for an initial hearing after being arrested July 26 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department. Debaun was charged with two Level 5 felonies, accused of causing serious injury while operating a vehicle while intoxicated. In 2016 she pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor of operating a vehicle with an Alcohol Concentration Equivalent of .15 or more.
