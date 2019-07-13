COLUMBIA CITY — Medical coating technology provider, DOT America, Inc., announced plans to expand operations and create new jobs in Columbia City.
Located in the Blue River Industrial Park in Columbia City, DOT America works primarily in the medical device industry and has seen growth requiring 10 new employees to meet additional demand.
In 2014, Germany-based DOT GmbH has invested more than $4.5 million to lease, renovate and equip its facility at 335 Towerview Drive in Columbia City to establish its U.S. subsidiary DOT America, Inc. The company invested an additional $3.2 million to expand its Columbia City facilities in 2017.
“Growth has occurred here at DOT America faster than we expected. There has been a real need for our capabilities in the area and we are proud to base DOT America in Columbia City and Whitley County,” said Michael Venturini, DOT America president and CEO. “The people make me proud to offer new jobs in Whitley County as we continue to expand."
DOT America currently employs 32 and will add the additional 10 employees by 2021 as part of their expansion.
"We are happy to see DOT America’s role in the global medical device supply chain continue to grow and we are certainly pleased that they have chosen our community as the base for their U.S. operations,” said Jon Myers, president of the Whitley County Economic Development Corporation.
At the request of Whitley County EDC, the Columbia City Community Improvement Program Board approved a training grant of up to $10,000 to assist with the cost of training the new employees that the company will be hiring. The training grant allows for Columbia City to invest in local employees and upgrade the skills of local residents.
Additionally, the Indiana Economic Development Corporation provided the company $55,000 in Economic Development for a Growing Company tax credits as an incentive to put the jobs in Columbia City instead of the company’s main facility in Rostock, Germany.
“DOT America’s decision to expand in northeast Indiana continues a rich tradition of German companies choosing our state for growth," said Jim Schellinger, Indiana secretary of commerce. "To cultivate Indiana's global economy, we’re committed to building stronger relationships with our long-term investors and with government and industry partners abroad. We're proud of our strong partnership with Germany, which is Indiana's second-largest foreign direct investor, and look forward to even more milestones ahead thanks to companies like DOT America."
