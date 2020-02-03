CHURUBUSCO — Churubusco held its annual Snowcoming week last week, with activities throughout the week capped by the presentation of the senior Snowcoming King.
Juan Perez was named king out of five senior nominees.
Perez is the son of Juan and Margarita Perez. He loves playing games and videos on the computer, riding bikes, fishing and spending time with his family. Perez is looking forward to learning new skills in the workforce after high school.
His escort for the evening was Kara Williams, daughter of Tina and Richard Williams.
The four other senior nominees were:
Reese Wicker
Wicker is the son of Sherrie Wicker. He is involved in football, wrestling and track. Wicker plans to attend college to study criminal justice and become a police officer.
His escort for the evening was Myah Bear, daughter of Marcy Archbold and Jeramy Bear.
Josiah Peer
Peer is the son of Shannon and Aaron Peer. He lives to play PIG, Call of Duty and, “dominate Wyatt in everything.” Next year, Peer plans to “go pro in Call of Duty.” His escort for the evening was Karma Kemp, daughter of Alisha and Steve Kemp.
Austin Martz
Martz is the son of Karen and Kevin Martz. He is involved in baseball, football and he is a member of National Honor Society.
Martz’s favorite thing to do is play Call of Duty “with the bros.” He plans to attend Purdue Fort Wayne and major in business. His escort was Kilah Smith, daughter of Amelia and Erich Smith.
Max Gatton
Gatton is the son of Kay and Marcus Gatton. He is involved in football, track, and is a member of National Honor Society. Next year, Gatton plans to attend Ball State University and study elementary education. His escort was Sierra Przemielewski, a 2019 Churubusco graduate. She is the daughter of Brad and Tammy Przemielewski.
There was one representative for the junior, sophomore and freshman classes.
Aiden Lee represented the junior class. He is the son of Angella and Joby Lee. His favorite things to do are making money and “hanging out with the boys.” He was accompanied by Lyndsey Ketterling, daughter of Sadie Sallfrank and Tom Ketterling.
Karsten Courtney, family of Lory and Greg Norden, represented the sophomore class. He is involved in archery, New Era and has an interest in computer security. Courtney was accompanied by Sierra Tolin, daughter of Julie and Matt tolin.
Cameron Pulley represented the freshman class. Pulley is the son of Brandy and Lance Pulley. He is a member of the Yearbook Club. Pulley was accompanied by Noleia Wharton, daughter of Jennifer and Travis Wharton.
See more photos from the event on Page 12.
