INDIANAPOLIS — Two troopers with ties to Whitley County were recognized by the Indiana State Police at an awards ceremony last month for 25 years of service to the department.
At the ceremony, held at the Indiana State Police Museum in Indianapolis, ISP Superintendent Douglas G. Carter presented the awards to Major Anthony Casto and Master Trooper Aaron Cook. Both men are classmates of the 51st Indiana State Police Recruit Academy which graduated Dec. 4, 1994.
Cook is a lifelong resident of Whitley County, and is currently assigned as part of the Fort Wayne District’s All Crimes Policing Squad. He primarily patrols Whitley and Allen counties, diligently focused on highway criminal interdiction efforts.
Prior to his current assignment, Cook served five years as a squad sergeant for the Fort Wayne Post, responsible for the leadership and supervision of troopers assigned to Whitley and Huntington counties. He served as a member of the district’s Drug Interdiction Team from 1998-2003, and has been a member of the department’s Tactical Intervention Platoon.
As testament to Cook’s tenacious work ethic and dedication to duty, he has been notably awarded several times over the course of his 25 year tenure.
In 2004, he was awarded the department’s second highest medal of valor, the Silver Star Award, as a result of his life-saving actions that rescued a driver from a crashed and burning vehicle in Whitley County.
In 2009, he was awarded the department’s Combat Action Award for heroic and exemplary action taken to protect himself and a fellow trooper while in the midst of a gunfight in rural Huntington County.
In 2017, he was named as the Trooper of the Year for the Fort Wayne Post as related to his productive enforcement and interdiction patrols.
Cook is a 1989 graduate of Columbia City High School.
Casto, currently assigned as the North Zone Commander. Prior to his career in law enforcement, Casto was an educator and basketball and volleyball coach at Homestead High School from 1990-1993 and Whitko High School from 1993-1994.
Major Casto has command oversight of the day-to-day operations and personnel in the six northern Indiana State Police Districts, a position which he has held for the last year. Prior to this current assignment, Casto has held several other command positions, including the Area II Commander, district commander for the Fort Wayne Post, and squad sergeant for the Fort Wayne Post.
Casto is a 2017 graduate of the FBI National Academy 267th Session and also a 2014 graduate of the IMPD Leadership Academy Session. Other notable assignments have included service as a K-9 Handler with the Fort Wayne Post’s Drug Interdiction Team from 1998-2003, a scuba diver with Underwater Search & Rescue Team II, and he also served with the Motorcycle Patrol.
Casto is a 1986 graduate of LaPorte High School, and a 1990 graduate of Indiana State University where he earned a bachelor’s in Secondary Education.
“On behalf of Indiana State Police Superintendent Douglas G. Carter, we would thank these troopers for their unparalleled dedication and service to the citizens of Indiana and the Indiana State Police over the last 25 years,” stated a news release distributed by the agency last week.
