COLUMBIA CITY — Parents in crisis in northeast Indiana now have more options, as two new Safe Haven Baby Boxes were commissioned in the area last week.
Just before the end of the year, a new baby box was installed at the New Haven Fire Department's Central Station — in close proximity to Fort Wayne as Allen County's second baby box. A second was dedicated a day later, Dec. 30, at Columbia City's Fire Station.
According to Indiana's Safe Haven Law, parents can surrender their newborns within 30 days of their birth without legal repercussion. Safe Haven Baby Box CEO and Founder Monica Kelsey has made it her mission to provide options for parents, as she has her own personal connection.
Kelsey tells a story of a 17-year-old girl who was raped and left on the side of the road. The man was arrested and charged, and then the girl found out she was pregnant. At the time, abortion was illegal and there was no Safe Haven law. The girl found herself in a "back-alley" abortion facility, Kelsey says, and later changed her mind.
She gave birth to the child and abandoned her two hours later.
"And that child was me," Kelsey said. "My father is a convicted rapist and I don't even know my ethnicity, but I'm still a human being and I still have value. I didn't deserve the death penalty because of the crimes of my father."
Kelsey's story took a turn for the better when she was given to her adoptive parents.
"If there ever was a poster of the unwanted child, I would be on it, but my adopted parents had been praying for me for years," Kelsey said. "There are no unwanted children in this world. Every child is wanted by someone, and these boxes are that — an avenue for children to get to the parents who have been praying for them."
Baby Boxes became a topic of conversation in Columbia City after a woman utilized the Safe Haven law last February, contacting local authorities and relinquishing her child.
"…the gravity of that situation and how it hit home, it really propelled this project forward," Columbia City Mayor Ryan Daniel said.
Kelsey said she has followed the story of that child and met her adoptive parents.
"You should be very proud of your community and staff for what they did for this mother who felt like she didn't have another option," Kelsey said.
Daniel thanked the many organizations and individuals who came together to raise funds and bring the project to fruition, stating that the Baby Box is a positive addition to the community.
"The Columbia City tagline is, 'Building a Future Together.' I can't think of many other things besides that Baby Box that truly lives up to that," Daniel said. "It provides a future for children in this community, this county and this region."
The Whitley County Republican Women's Club took the lead on fundraising for the project, collecting a large portion of the funds before the project went public.
"This has become a reality by all of us coming together — thinking of a sweet baby and a selfless mother giving a chance for her child to live. Together we have provided that and I thank you all so very much," said Joan Western, president of the club.
Dave Koontz, of Northeast Indiana Right to Life, spoke in Columbia City, stating that two years ago the organization made it a goal to focus on Baby Boxes in north-central Indiana.
"We hope this box won't ever be needed because we want every woman experiencing a crisis pregnancy or birth to get personalized emotional and physical care she needs," Koontz said. "But, we all know that this Baby Box may be the last option between a live baby and a baby found in a dumpster — and a mother facing charges and a life of regret."
Pastor Amanda Daniel concluded the event with prayer.
"This is such a beautiful way to love our neighbor," she said.
The Safe Haven Crisis Line is 866-99Baby1. The hotline has helped Indiana moms surrender dozens of newborns since 2016.
All boxes are temperature-controlled, and an alarm notifies 911 as soon as the baby is placed inside.
New Haven's and Columbia City's Baby Boxes were the 22nd and 23rd in the state, respectively.
Other baby box locations in the area include Woodburn, Angola, Syracuse and Warsaw. Others in Indiana are in Michigan City, Indianapolis, Chesterton, North Vernon, Mt. Vernon, Seymour, Hammond, East Chicago, Fortville, Crown Point and Frankfort.
Visit shbb.org for more information.
