COLUMBIA CITY — Maddie Schroeder came out on top of one of the closest Large Animal Round Robin contest’s in Whitley County 4-H Fair history, edging second-place Dillon Sheiss by one-tenth of a point in the tiebreaker, after the pair scored identically.
After several hours of showing sheep, dairy, beef, dairy steer, feeder calf, horses and swine, the showmen and a full show barn of fairgoers awaited the results.
“We have a tie for first,” said John Woodmansee, of the Whitley County Extension Office. “Now, what we do with ties — the tiebreaker is the demonstration score. The difference was one-tenth of a point. By the slimmest of margins, the 2019 Large Animal Round Robin winner is Maddie Schroeder.”
Dillon Sheiss placed in a close second.
“They’re all fantastic,” the judge said. “The best, and I mean the absolute best showmen are from right here in Indiana — and I’ve judged a lot of shows.”
Schroeder was no stranger to the show ring. A 10-year member, she’s shown dairy steer, feeder calf, rabbits, chickens, goats, swine and beef.
“I was nervous,” she said. “My sheep kept jumping up on me. I knew going into it that the only thing I could control was how I did and how I prepared for it. I knew I prepared the best I could. If I didn’t win, then congratulations to the other people. I would still go out with a good year.”
Schroeder’s sheep gave her fits, but she tried to keep her composure.
“I held on for dear life,” she said. “I knew that I couldn’t stop it from jumping, so when it did, I just needed to try to control it. If I started getting worked up, it would just get worse.”
Schroeder qualifies to advance to an area showmanship contest. However, she plans to attend college in Oklahoma to double major in animal science and agribusiness while competing with the livestock judging team.
“I will see when it is and see if I can make it back,” she said.
Schroeder’s says her work with a very successful livestock judging program at Columbia City High School helped her become a better showman.
“You get used to being around different species of livestock and knowing how to control them when they’re acting up,” Schroeder said. “It also gives you more knowledge about them so you can answer questions and have a more knowledgeable answer.”
Schroeder graduated from Columbia City High School in 2019.
