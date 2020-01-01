INDIANAPOLIS — Most area schools graduated about 90% or more of eligible seniors in the 2018-19 school year, according to graduation rates released this week by the Indiana Deprtment of Education.
But the statewide average dropped compared to the school year prior and the non-waiver graduation rate continues to decline for the fifth year in a row.
Locally, Westview led the seven public school districts in Noble and LaGrange counties, graduating 99 of 105 eligible for a 94.29% rate. Smith-Green was slightly behind at 94.25% and Prairie Heights posted 93.81%.
Those three were followed by West Noble (91.52%), Central Noble (90.09%), East Noble (88.59%) and Lakeland (83.56%).
Across all seven districts combined, 909 seniors graduated out of 1,009 eligible, for a Noble/LaGrange rate of 90.09%.
Three school districts posted improved graduations compared to a year ago, while four were down.
West Noble's graduation rate improved the most, up 7 percentage points from the 2017-18 school year. Smith-Green improved 3.45 percentage points and Central Noble was up a bit at 1.92 percentage points higher.
Lakeland took the biggest hit, with a rate dropping 9.19 percentage points. East Noble was down 5.39 points, while Westview and Prairie Heights had smaller decreased of 2.14 and 1.04 percentage points, respectively.
The seven-district total was also down compared to the year prior, falling 1.59 percentage points from 2017-18.
Lakeland Superintendent Eva Merkel said that her district has several students back this year in an effort to complete credits and finish out this school year, while the district continues adapting to new graduation pathways set by the state.
"While the new pathway options did help give students options for waivers, sometimes life challenges prevent kids from getting credits in on time. Staff will continue to diligently monitor pathway options and completion and, more importantly, support students when adversities start to overshadow academics," Merkel said. "Lakeland prides itself on giving kids chances — kids who have been with us all along or kids who come to us later in their schooling — sometimes that means taking a hit on metrics."
As for East Noble, Superintendent Ann Linson said the drop in the high school's rate was due to a clerical error that incorrectly counted some students. East Noble's non-waiver was nearly unchanged from 2017-18 to 2018-19.
"While East Noble’s graduation rate appears to be lower, in actuality, it is the same as previous years. The IDOE changed a reporting form that we were not aware of. Consequently, there were several students inaccurately reported as drop out. Unfortunately, we were not able to get this corrected," Linson said.
Statewide, the graduation rate dropped from 88.11% to 87.29% in 2018-19. That's the second lowest it's been since 2013-14, outside of 2016-17 when it was 0.1 points lower.
Looking at the non-waiver rate, however, Indiana's graduation rate remains in steady decline.
At 83.63% in 2013-14, the rate has decreased every year since and now stands at 76.73%.
“Every day, school administrators and classroom teachers across our state dedicate themselves to academically preparing our students for success,” said State Superintendent Dr. Jennifer McCormick. “There is still work to be done, and the Department will continue to commit its resources to local districts, working together to ensure our children graduate prepared for life beyond high school.”
People who don't graduate high school suffer significantly stunted earnings in comparison with graduates and GED holders.
According to U.S. Census data, in Indiana, workers without a high school degree have a median annual earnings of just $22,250. Earning a diploma will increasing earning potential to a median rate of $30,585.
According to demographic data from the state, minority students, with the exception of Asian-Americans, graduate at lower rates than white students.
Asian students have the highest graduation rate at 94.63%, followed by white students at 89.24%. There's a significant dropoff among other racial groups after that, however, with Hispanic (84.56%), Native American (83.04%), multiracial (82.92%) and black (78.22%).
Indiana continues to see a large disparity in graduation rates between students who receive free and reduced price lunch versus those who don't. A total of 93.8% of students on paid lunches graduate, compared to 82.3% on free/reduced lunch.
That's a continuing indicator of the trend that students growing up in low-income or impoverished families are more likely to struggle in school.
Girls also graduate at higher rates than boys in Indiana, 89.35% to 85.27%.
