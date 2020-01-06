CHURUBUSO — All five Churubusco wrestling seniors won on senior night last month as the grapplers came away with a 45-34 win over West Noble.
Dominic Heath, Cody Graft, Nick Nondorf, Kaleb Oliver, Marcus DeBolt and Reese Wicker all earned wins for Churubusco. Additionally, Zander Hord and Korbyn Reister picked up forfeit points for the Eagles.
Nondorf helped the Eagles to an exciting win in the team’s opening match of the season, defeating Bishop Dwenger 32-24 in a match that came down to the last bout.
Nondorf, a sophomore, pinned his opponent at 160 pounds to score the last points.
DeBolt and Wicker pinned their opponents. Hard won his match 7-5, Heath won 10-1, Cullen Blake won 5-2, and Reister had a 15-1 win at 132 pounds.
The Eagles next, and last, home match is Jan. 14 at Churubusco High School as the Eagles will begin preparing for the post-season.
