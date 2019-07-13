NORTH MANCHESTER — The Theta Kappa Chapter of Delta Theta Tau sorority met at Main View in North Manchester on May 6, to celebrate 50 years of membership for three members: Martha Bolinger, Marty Macy and Carolyn Eberly.
The Theta Kappa Chapter wishes to thank Martha, Marty and Carolyn for the direction and guidance over the years.
Chapter President Cheryl Yeager installed the 2019-2020 officers of Theta Kappa Chapter of Delta Theta Tau sorority on Monday, May 20. Officers include Janelle Smith, president; Sue Simpson, vice president; Jody Klopfenstein, treasurer; Marty Macy, recording secretary; Lin Metzger, corresponding secretary; and Chelsey Vance, sergeant at arms.
Philanthropic projects during the 2018-2019 year included contributions to South Whitley Food Bank and Grace Lutheran Church Food Pantry in Columbia City, Senior Packs through Whitley County Council on Aging, Christmas gifts and meal for Whitley County family, Easter bags for 13 children at Mission 25 homeless shelter in Columbia City, scholarships for two Whitko High School graduates and mission trip assistance for two teens.
Chapter President Janelle Smith conducted a short business meeting on Monday, June 17. Members reviewed details of the 111th National Convention in Phoenix, Arizona, in July, as well as preliminary details of the Beta Province Convention “Somewhere in Time” being held Nov. 1-3 in Valparaiso.
Jami Platt served refreshments following the meeting.
