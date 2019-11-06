CHURUBUSCO — Morris J. "Bill" Shanabarger, 91, of Churubusco, Indiana, passed away on Oct. 29, 2019, at Kingston at Dupont.
Born in Churubusco, on Feb. 26, 1928, to Ralph and Effie (Tarlton) Shanabarger. They preceded him in death.
He spent his formative years in Churubusco, and attended Churubusco High School.
He worked at International Harvest for 36 1/2 years, retiring on May 31, 1982.
Bill was a member of Aerie Eagle's 1906 and was a 50-year member, the Moose Lodge 1063, Sons of the American Legion Post 98, Columbia City Fraternal Order of Police 131 Auxiliary and UAW Local 57.
He enjoyed cars, traveling and fishing. He especially loved spending time with his family.
Morris is survived by his two daughters, Donna (Kenneth) Hyser and Cheryl (Hogan) Smith; four grandchildren, Chris Turner, Kenneth (AJ) Smith, Tonya O'Brien and Tracey Bultemeier; 12 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Norma Waters and Grace Keister; and three brothers, Lee, Glen and Robert Shanabarger.
Services will take place at Sheets & Childs Funeral Home on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at 11 a.m., with calling one hour prior to the service.
Family will also receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, from 2-5 p.m.
Burial will take place at Christian Chapel Cemetery, Merriam.
In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to Visiting Nurse & Hospice Home
Leave an online note to the family at www.sheetsandchilds.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.