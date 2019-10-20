When it comes to severe school discipline, several northeast Indiana schools send students to in-school suspension at much higher rates than the state average, a practice that may have a more detrimental effect to a student’s future behavior and academic success than positive benefit to his or her peers.
The Indiana Youth Institute is highlighting new data showing the rates of how often schools use their most serious disciplinary methods — in-school suspension, out-of-school suspension and expulsion — as well as breaking that data down by several demographic factors.
“Recent research from the American Psychological Association suggests that many widely-used school disciplinary techniques are counterproductive and actually negatively impact student achievement, increase students’ risk of dropping out, and increase the likelihood that students disciplined in schools would become involved with the criminal justice system,” Indiana Youth Institute President and CEO Tami Silverman said in a recent op-ed piece. “When school disciplinary systems can be updated to include equity-focused interventions, as (the Indiana Department of Education) is working to do, schools can reduce the discipline gap, lessen the negative impacts of discipline, keep students in school, and improve the overall school climate.”
Statewide, about 4.4% of students were sent to in-school suspension during the 2017-18 school year, the most recent data available, while 5.7% served an out-of-school suspension and 0.3% were expelled.
While most districts in northeast Indiana had rates below or near the state averages for out-of-school suspensions and expulsions, several districts registered much higher for the rates of students sent to in-school suspension.
In-school suspension is a discipline measure in which a student is removed from their regular classes and sent to either the office, a classroom or a separate facility where they do schoolwork for the length of the regular school day, as opposed to being sent home.
At the high school level, Eastside was the highest in the region, with 19.2% of students sent to in-school suspension, according to Indiana Department of Education Data. The rate was 12.1% at Prairie Heights, 10.6% at DeKalb, 9% at West Noble, 8.7% at Angola, 7.2% at Churubusco and 5.8% at Lakeland.
For out-of-school suspension, Central Noble nearly doubled the state average at 11.1% in 2017-18, while Fremont’s rate was 8.4%. Churubusco, East Noble and West Noble all were slightly above the state average, with suspension rates between 6.6-6.9%.
Families can view school data by going to inview.doe.in.gov, typing in a school, and clicking on the “Environment” tab.
The state is being responsive to new information about discipline protocols, with the Indiana General Assembly recently taking steps to have schools consider alternatives to typical methods.
House Enrolled Act 1421 requires IDOE to provide schools with training and information on evidence-based models for improving school behavior and discipline. The law’s overarching goal is to ensure that all students across our state have access to a “safe, respectful, culturally- and trauma-responsive learning environment.”
An statewide analysis by the Indiana Youth Institute showed that minority students tend to receive suspensions and expulsions at significantly higher rates than white students. Poor students were also more likely to be suspended than students from more well-to-do families.
Silverman said then new data portal is a first step allowing families and school districts to, first of all, know the rates at which students are being pulled from the classroom and then be able to compare and contrast with other local schools and/or schools of similar size and makeup.
Parents and educators should want to know these figures, because these types of discipline measures can reduce a students ability to stay on pace academically, just like any other type of absenteeism.
“All of these are pulling them out of the classroom. We also know pulling a child out of the classroom can impact their academic achievement,” Silverman said. “All of those things are precisely what our educators are not trying to achieve. We need students to be in school in order to be able to learn. The more consistently they’re in school, the more likely they’re to graduate.”
Silverman acknowledges that in-school and out-of-school suspensions are like “the best tool” available to a lot of districts for the most severe discipline cases, but that efforts to create intervention programs that allow schools to correct behavior while keeping students in class are emerging.
But one other aspect is that there’s a disparity in what types of behaviors trigger a suspension. And, in the demographic research done by the Indiana Youth Institute, the organization found that minority and low-income students were more likely to receive a suspension compared to white students or higher income students for similar behavior issues.
The data is just data and doesn’t offer a direct solution, but Silverman said the figures should help start a conversation about how and when these measures are being used and whether there are alternative methods a school can take.
“The biggest question is what can we do, both at the school level and the family unit level to prevent this misbehavior. What are we doing early on? How are we setting expectations? What are we doing on a proactive basis to try to prevent?” Silverman said. “I don’t think any educator, teacher counselor principal goes into that profession looking to suspend kids ... or expel them.”
When it comes to suspensions, local schools generally run into two types of offenses that would lead to pulling a student out of the classroom — fighting or tobacco/drug related matters.
Central Noble Jr./Sr. High School Dean of Students Ashley Vice said that tobacco — and especially the new wave of vaping — has been the No. 1 reasons students are being handed suspensions in recent years.
Central Noble, which had an average rate on in-school suspensions but a higher out-of-school suspension rate according to the Department of Education, had just launched within the last year a suspension school. Located just down the road from the main campus in Albion, the suspension school is staffed by a teacher daily who can work with students in a classroom-like setting, albeit removed from the normal building.
Vice said Central Noble modeled its suspension school off the CASE program in DeKalb County. By utilizing the suspension school, Vice said she gets the opportunity to communicate with the students and their parents, while students have a full day to catch up on their classwork.
“Sometimes students that go out there struggle in the classroom or struggle turning assignments in and they go out there and they have seven hours to get work done,” Vice said. “It also allows me to meet with parents and open that communication. It’s a time for me to sit down and have a conversation with the student there.”
