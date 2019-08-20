A Columbia City woman facing three felony charges after a child died while in her care now knows her trial date: Jan. 6-10, 2020.
Courtney Kincaid was in Whitley Circuit Court Monday, Aug. 19, for a pretrial conference. The courtroom was filled with relatives of the deceased child, including several wearing T-shirts that said, "Justice for Emma Grace." There appeared to be supporters of Kincaid in court as well.
Emma Grace Leeman was 11 months old in April 2018 when she allegedly suffered a fatal skull fracture while in Kincaid's care.
According to police reports, Kincaid told several different stories about what happened that day, ranging from nothing happening at all to her dropping the child on a concrete patio.
Dr. Darin Wolfe, a board certified forensic pathologist, conducted the autopsy, indicating the child’s cause of death was “blunt force traumatic injuries to the head,” and the cause of death was “homicide.”
Kincaid agreed to a polygraph test with the Indiana State Police, and after answering a series of questions regarding the infant’s injury and death, the results indicated she was being deceptive, the affidavit states.
Charges were not filed until May 2019, a year after the death. Whitley County Prosecutor D.J. Sigler said at that time he wanted the case to be thoroughly investigated before making a decision.
Kincaid is charged with aggravated battery, a Level 1 felony; neglect of a dependent causing death, a Level 1 felony; and battery resulting in death to a person less than 14 years old, a Level 2 felony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.