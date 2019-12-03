CHURUBUSCO — Spend a festive day at the popular New Era Christmas Craft Bazaar, shopping from a variety of 90 vendors this Saturday, Dec. 7.
The event runs 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at Churubusco High School, and there will be many different items for anyone on your Christmas list.
Bake sale items will also be available for purchase.
Churubusco’s show choir members will perform. The junior high’s New Generation will perform at 1 p.m., and Churubusco High School’s award-winning New Era show choir will perform at 2 p.m.
