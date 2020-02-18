AVILLA — Sarah Gilbert passed away on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at Sacred Heart in Avilla, Indiana.
She was born in Whitley County, Indiana, on April 23, 1966, to Edward and Freda (Wise) Gilbert. They preceded her in death.
She spent her formative years in Churubusco, Indiana, and attended Smith Green Schools and Park Hill Learning Center.
Sarah was known for her work at Ramble Inn and McDonalds. She was proud of her work at Cuno Inc., in Churubusco
The family would like to honor and thank all those who helped and enjoyed her life, from Dr. Minick to Park Hill Learning Center, Smith-Green Community Schools, Passages, Jesters, Special Olympics, National Muzzle loaders, McDonalds, Ramble Inn, Cuno Inc, ARC of Noble County, Dr. Rhinehart and Witham and Ross Apartments. A very special thanks to her Sacred Heart family of caregivers. Love to Chris and Rose Sands, Tom Novy, Aunt Vivian and all the dear hearts in Churubusco. Sarah taught us that we are all special.
Sarah is survived by three brothers, Frederick (Coreen) Gilbert, Thomas (Sue) Gilbert, and Edward Gilbert; a sister, Ellen Jefferies; her fiancé, Chris Sands; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Charles Gilbert; a brother-in-law, Timothy Jefferies.
Mass of Christian Burial took place at St. John Bosco Catholic Church on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020.
Holy Rosary was recited on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at Sheets & Childs Funeral Home.
Burial took place at Eel River Cemetery, Churubusco.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. John Bosco Catholic Church Mass or Sacred Heart Entertainment fund.
Online notes may be sent to the family at www.sheetsandchilds.com.
