COLUMBIA CITY — The annual meeting of the Whitely County 4-H Clubs Inc. was held Nov. 21.
President Jeff Geiger welcomed the group and opened the meeting for business at 7 pm. Pledges were led by 4-H members Tanner and Teeghun Miller.
The minutes from the 2018 Annual Meeting were approved, and Geiger gave an overview of the year and thanked all of the volunteers that gave their time and money to make the Whitley County 4-H Fair excellent.
The meeting was turned over to Gregg Palmer who was the chairman of the nominating committee. He introduced the candidates who were running for the board of directors. After the introductions, each candidate presented why they would be good candidates for the board. With four people nominated for the four positions, it was moved to accept the list of candidates as presented. The newly elected board members are Janet Hindbaugh, Rebecca Laux, Angela Miller and Jainele Smith.
Each of the board members then gave an overview of the events and areas they were in charge of; and Lori Heuer, treasurer, went through the financial statement and answered questions from the crowd.
Geiger thanked outgoing board members Donnie Haire and Candace Lemke for their hard work over the past three years.
