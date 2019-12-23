WHITLEY COUNTY — The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Whitley County Jail:
Diego V. Revilla-Gonzalez, 23, of Columbus, Ohio, was arrested Dec. 15 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with operating while never licensed and possession of marijuana.
Kimberly L. Reed, 31, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Dec. 17 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with OWI controlled substance, OWI per se, possession of methamphetamine, a narcotic drug, marijuana and paraphernalia.
Cody Bade, 28, of Churubusco, was arrested Dec. 17 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, for a civil court hearing.
Ronald A. Bowers, 31, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Dec. 17 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with DWS prior.
John F. Pernell Jr., 40, of Churubusco, was arrested Dec. 17 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with failure to appear, resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, OWI endangering a person and OWI per se.
Tobi J. T. Smith, 32, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Dec. 17 by the South Whitley Police Department, charged with possession of hypodermic needles, driving while suspended prior, possession of paraphernalia, marijuana and methamphetamine.
Justin J. Matson, 36, of Syracuse, was arrested Dec. 18 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with criminal confinement.
Taylor M. Patrick, 21, of Claypool, was arrested Dec. 18 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with probation violation.
Jared S. Bates, 22, of Columbia City, was arrested Dec. 19 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with OWI and OWI per se.
Christine E. Hagan, 38, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Dec. 19 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.
Daniel M. Brown, 52, of South Whitley, was arrested Dec. 20 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, for a court hearing.
Frederick R. Woodward, 54, of Leo, was arrested Dec. 20 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with probation violation.
Patrick T. Callahan, 52, of Columbia City, was arrested Dec. 20 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with OWI and OWI per se.
